With 17,400 fatalities, 59.43 pc recovery rate, Doctor's Day focus on less COVID-19 mortality

This year's doctor's day theme focuses on lessening mortality of COVID-19 following worldwide coronavirus pandemic. As per the Union Health Ministry, there have been 17,400 deaths reported till date while recovery rate shoots to 59.43 per cent countrywide. Doctors, who are working on the frontline during the ongoing pandemic spoke to ANI and shared how they are striving to keep the mortality rate at the minimal with much higher recovery percentage.

Dr Rajeev Ranjan, MD in Lab Medicine, All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences said, "Definitely our aim is to lessen the mortality by every means that has affected people's livelihood massively. But in order to do this, the goals are the same such as maintaining social distancing, using masks, proper personal hygiene has to be maintained. This is primarily because this virus is behaving erratically." "Doctors and healthcare workers are also getting infected as we come close to patients suffering from the virus. Since Unlock 1, many have flouted the rules. We need to maintain social distancing and adhere to other health measures in order to flatten the curve," said Dr Ranjan.

Dr Ashiya Malek, Sr Resident Doctor, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Spring Meadows Hospital said, "it has been months since I met my parents. Our personal ordeal is definitely there but right now all are looking up to us and we cannot let down people and their faith on us." "Wearing PPE kit becomes a challenge, especially when you are a woman but presently we do overlook things. We are happy that along with all these hardships, India's recovery rate is soaring," Dr Malek added.

Dr (Col) R. Ranga Rao, Chairman, Paras Cancer Centre, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram said it is a tough time for the frontline healthcare professionals. "Long working hours, excessive mental and physical stress and the need to stay updated all the time are the few consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. We have been getting all kinds of patients in our COVID-19 dedicated hospital, some are kind and show gratitude for treating them while many others always take out faults in the treatment procedure. It is a tough time for the frontline healthcare professionals," he said.

A large proportion of healthcare professionals, especially doctors are experiencing symptoms of anxiety, depression, insomnia, and psychological distress. "We have really forgotten when was the last time we watched a film or show on TV together. Life has become an emergency drill. Being a doctor at a full-fledged COVID-19 hospital, life revolves around emergencies," said Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Internal Medicines, Ujala Cygnus Orthocare Hospital.

"Doctors also report severe symptoms, which should not come as a surprise, as they often must engage in a lot of emotional labour, like reassuring patients, while keeping their own emotions in check," he added. National Doctor's day is celebrated following the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Ray the most renowned physician of India, and the former Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Like every year, the country is observing the National Doctor's Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors. The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in July 1991. (ANI)