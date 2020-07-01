Left Menu
Development News Edition

Made in India ventilators have BiPAP mode: Health Ministry

"Cost effective, Made in India ventilator models BEL and AgVa supplied to the States and UTs have BiPAP mode and other such modes as have been prescribed in the technical specifications," the ministry said in a statement. "Ventilator models BEL and AgVa supplied to the States/UTs are complying with the requirements as per the specifications laid down by the Technical Committee.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:16 IST
Made in India ventilators have BiPAP mode: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that 'Made in India' ventilators supplied to the states and UTs comply with specified requirements and have Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) mode. "Cost effective, Made in India ventilator models BEL and AgVa supplied to the States and UTs have BiPAP mode and other such modes as have been prescribed in the technical specifications," the ministry said in a statement. BiPAP is a device that helps in breathing without intubation.

The ministry's statement comes in the wake of media reports that BiPAP mode is not available in the 'Made in India' ventilators. "It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Health through some media reports that the issue of Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) mode not being available in the ventilators supplied by Government of India has been raised," the ministry said in a statement.

The 'Made in India' ventilators supplied to the states and UTs, including Delhi, by the Ministry of Health are meant for ICUs. The technical specifications for these COVID ventilators have been laid down by a technical committee of domain knowledge experts headed by the Director General Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health against which the ventilators have been procured and supplied. The ventilators procured and supplied comply with these specifications. "Ventilator models BEL and AgVa supplied to the States/UTs are complying with the requirements as per the specifications laid down by the Technical Committee. These cost effective, made in India ventilators have BiPAP mode and other such modes as have been prescribed in the technical specifications," the statement said.

The ventilators are being supplied along with user manuals and feedback forms which must be referred to for clarity, it said..

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil restricts foreigners entry due to COVID-19

Brazils government will restrict the entrance of foreigners to the country for 30 days due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it said in a decree late on Tuesday in its official gazette.Foreigners with permanent residence in Brazil or worki...

Stokes will be brilliant as captain: Wood

Fast bowler Mark Wood expects star all-rounder Ben Stokes to do a brilliant job as England captain in the first Test against the West Indies despite the lack of leadership experience. Englands World Cup hero Stokes was on Tuesday named c...

Laos to move on third Mekong dam project despite neighbours' green concerns

Laos is pushing ahead with a hydropower project on the Mekong River, despite reservations aired by neighbouring countries over its potential to harm fisheries and farming downstream, the Mekong River Commission MRC said on Wednesday. The 1,...

CWI board member calls for Phil Simmons' removal

A board member of the Cricket West Indies CWI has asked for the immediate sacking of Phil Simmons as the head coach left the teams bio-secure bubble in Manchester to attend a funeral. Conde Riley, board member of the CWI has also described ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020