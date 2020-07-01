Japan's Fujifilm announced a deal with India's Dr Reddy's and Dubai-based Global Response Aid to sell its anti-flu drug Avigan for COVID-19 treatment globally excluding Japan, China and Russia.

Germany, in the meantime, said it has for now secured enough supplies of remdesivir, which is set to become the first COVID-19 treatment approved in Europe. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Authorities will lock down more than 300,000 people in Melbourne's northern suburbs for a month from late on Wednesday after two weeks of double-digit rises in new cases in Victoria, Australia's second most populous state. * The Kazakh government has proposed starting its second lockdown from July 5 and maintaining it for at least two weeks, after a sharp rise in new cases.

* South Korea has started distributing stocks of the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir that have been donated by Gilead Sciences Inc and plans to begin talks to buy more supplies in August. EUROPE

* The British government will outline plans for air bridges later this week that will allow people to go on holiday to certain countries without facing quarantine on their return, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said. * Poland's biggest coal producer, state-run PGG, said most of its infected miners have recovered from the coronavirus.

* Spain and Portugal officially reopened their joint border to all travelers after a three-month closure. AMERICAS

* New cases in California rose by 8,441 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic. * Brazil will restrict the entry of foreigners to the country for 30 days, as death toll nears 60,000.

* Canada's official birthday celebrations for the first time will be completely online, it extends a global travel ban and a mandatory 14-day quarantine for most travelers to Canada, including citizens returning home. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* President Tayyip Erdogan said that the European Union had treated Turkey in a restrictive way over the pandemic in what he said was a political stance. * Child labour has increased in top grower Ivory Coast's cocoa sector during its lockdown, according to a report released by an industry-backed foundation.

* The United Nations raised $7.7 billion in humanitarian aid for Syria. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has shown potential and was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global stocks bogged down in worries about surging coronavirus cases in the United States on Wednesday, even as a slew of data hinted at signs of an economic recovery in Europe and Asia. * Global tourism revenues are expected to fall by up to $3.3 trillion due to restrictions, with the United States standing to lose the most, according to a U.N. study.

* Sweden's central bank held its key rate at 0% as expected and substantially boosted the size of its asset purchases, as it tries to soften the economic blow. * German retail sales rebounded sharply in May and unemployment rose less than expected in June, signalling that an economic recovery is gathering steam.

* India's unemployment rate in June fell to 11% from 23.5% in May as economic activities resumed after government eased restrictions. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Linda Pasquini; Edited by Giles Elgood)