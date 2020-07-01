Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Global stocks bogged down in worries about surging coronavirus cases in the United States on Wednesday, even as a slew of data hinted at signs of an economic recovery in Europe and Asia.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:20 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Japan's Fujifilm announced a deal with India's Dr Reddy's and Dubai-based Global Response Aid to sell its anti-flu drug Avigan for COVID-19 treatment globally excluding Japan, China and Russia.

Germany, in the meantime, said it has for now secured enough supplies of remdesivir, which is set to become the first COVID-19 treatment approved in Europe. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Authorities will lock down more than 300,000 people in Melbourne's northern suburbs for a month from late on Wednesday after two weeks of double-digit rises in new cases in Victoria, Australia's second most populous state. * The Kazakh government has proposed starting its second lockdown from July 5 and maintaining it for at least two weeks, after a sharp rise in new cases.

* South Korea has started distributing stocks of the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir that have been donated by Gilead Sciences Inc and plans to begin talks to buy more supplies in August. EUROPE

* The British government will outline plans for air bridges later this week that will allow people to go on holiday to certain countries without facing quarantine on their return, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said. * Poland's biggest coal producer, state-run PGG, said most of its infected miners have recovered from the coronavirus.

* Spain and Portugal officially reopened their joint border to all travelers after a three-month closure. AMERICAS

* New cases in California rose by 8,441 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic. * Brazil will restrict the entry of foreigners to the country for 30 days, as death toll nears 60,000.

* Canada's official birthday celebrations for the first time will be completely online, it extends a global travel ban and a mandatory 14-day quarantine for most travelers to Canada, including citizens returning home. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* President Tayyip Erdogan said that the European Union had treated Turkey in a restrictive way over the pandemic in what he said was a political stance. * Child labour has increased in top grower Ivory Coast's cocoa sector during its lockdown, according to a report released by an industry-backed foundation.

* The United Nations raised $7.7 billion in humanitarian aid for Syria. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has shown potential and was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global stocks bogged down in worries about surging coronavirus cases in the United States on Wednesday, even as a slew of data hinted at signs of an economic recovery in Europe and Asia. * Global tourism revenues are expected to fall by up to $3.3 trillion due to restrictions, with the United States standing to lose the most, according to a U.N. study.

* Sweden's central bank held its key rate at 0% as expected and substantially boosted the size of its asset purchases, as it tries to soften the economic blow. * German retail sales rebounded sharply in May and unemployment rose less than expected in June, signalling that an economic recovery is gathering steam.

* India's unemployment rate in June fell to 11% from 23.5% in May as economic activities resumed after government eased restrictions. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Linda Pasquini; Edited by Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Puducherry Lt Governor, CM greet Vice President on birthday

Puducherry Lt Governor KiranBedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday greetedVice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthdayIn her message, Bedi said it is my privilege toconvey my greetings and heartiest wishes on the happy ...

Kanwariyas entering Haridwar to be quarantined for 14 days

Kanwariyas who enter Uttarakahnds Haridwar defying the ban on the annual Kanwar Yatra will have to serve a 14-day quarantine here at their own expenses. The decision was taken at a coordination meeting held on Wednesday with the DMs and SPs...

Haryana govt orders colleges, universities to remain shut till Jul 31

The Haryana government on Wednesday ordered that colleges and universities in the state will continue to remain closed till July 31 as per Unlock 2.0 guidelines issued by the Centre. It also announced summer vacation in all government and p...

Pompeo urges Turkey to maintain the status of Hagia Sophia as museum

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged Turkey to continue to maintain the status of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul as a museum, a day before an expected court ruling that may give the legal foundation to groups asking to restore i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020