Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Low oxygen levels may be due to blood cell damage done by the coronavirus to the membranes of red blood cells that carry oxygen may explain why many COVID-19 patients have alarmingly low oxygen levels, according to new research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 23:37 IST
COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Low oxygen levels may be due to blood cell damage

Damage done by the coronavirus to the membranes of red blood cells that carry oxygen may explain why many COVID-19 patients have alarmingly low oxygen levels, according to new research. Specifically, the virus attacks the membranes' most abundant protein, called band 3, said senior researcher Angelo D'Alessandro of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The protein is critical to stabilize red cell membrane structures, regulate red cell metabolism and stabilize the cell's processing of hemoglobin, the substance that transports and then releases the oxygen. By disrupting the interaction of band 3 with hemoglobin, the virus could impair red cells' capacity to deliver oxygen, D'Alessandro said. "Since red cells circulate for up to 120 days, this could also help explain why it can take months to recover from the virus ... until enough new red cells without this damage are made and circulate," D'Alessandro told Reuters, adding that he became infected in March. "It took me three weeks to heal from the infection, but I am still recovering slowly," he said. D'Alessandro's team posted their findings on Tuesday on medRxiv, ahead of peer review.

Experimental vaccines show promise in small early trials Two experimental coronavirus vaccines appear to be safe and have yielded promising results in small, early stage clinical trials. The vaccines are among 17 already being tested in humans. One, being developed by Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc , induced immune responses in 34 of 36 healthy volunteers, Inovio said on Tuesday, based on their levels of virus-neutralizing antibodies and T-cell responses - two metrics considered vital for a successful vaccine. On Wednesday, Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech said that 24 healthy volunteers who received their BNT162b1 vaccine developed higher levels of COVID-19 antibodies than typically seen in those who had been infected by 28 days after receiving doses. Both vaccines will move onto much larger trials that could demonstrate whether the early immune responses translate into protection against the virus. An effective vaccine is seen as vital to ending the pandemic.

Lung function remains poor after COVID-19 hospitalization Abnormal lung function may continue long after COVID-19 patients are released from the hospital, new data confirms. Doctors in China tracked 57 patients - including 17 who had been severely ill - by repeatedly testing lung function after they went home from the hospital. At 30 days, more than half still had abnormal-looking lungs on CT scans, and three-fourths had abnormal lung function tests, the researchers reported in Respiratory Research. Tests that show how much oxygen is traveling from the lungs to the bloodstream were still abnormal in about 76% of patients who had been severely ill and in nearly 43% of those recovering from moderate illness.

U.S. coronavirus deaths likely higher than reported The number of Americans who died of COVID-19 from March through May was likely significantly higher than the official count, U.S. researchers say. The difference was likely due in part to state-level reporting discrepancies, they said. Overall, the National Center for Health Statistics tallied 781,000 deaths from any cause during the three months, or 122,300 more than the historical average. But the number officially attributed to COVID-19 was 95,235 - leaving 28% of the excess deaths unexplained, according to a report on Wednesday in JAMA Internal Medicine. In some cases, deaths that occurred before tests for COVID-19 were widely available might have been due to the coronavirus, researchers said. COVID-19 death reporting discrepancies have decreased in recent weeks as diagnostic testing became more available and awareness of the illness has grown, study leader Daniel Weinberger from the Yale School of Public Health told Reuters. "Things are much better now than they were in March," he said.

Advanced devices coming to track signs of COVID-19 Noninvasive tools for continuously diagnosing and tracking coronavirus infections, not only in the hospital but also at home, are on the way, researchers say in an editorial published on Wednesday in Science Advances. Some involve consumer-grade wearables, but medical-grade devices that predict, monitor, and track COVID-19 with far greater accuracy are being tested, they said. One is a wireless patch worn on the base of the neck that senses cough frequency and intensity, breathing rate and effort, wheezing and sneezing, along with heart rate, heart sounds and skin temperature. The patch is being used in nursing homes to track those most vulnerable, according to the report. Pilot studies testing similar tools in COVID-19 patients in the hospital and at home have revealed "many interesting features of the disease and its progression," the authors say. They believe the new devices will help detect COVID-19 symptoms early in the general population, recognize the need for an escalation of care, and tracking.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Vaccine optimism, improving data lift Wall Street

U.S. stocks moved higher on Wednesday as rising hopes of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine eased concerns another round of lockdowns was likely following a record surge in coronavirus cases in the United States.Pfizer Incs shares rose n...

UK firms slash jobs to cope with outbreak's long term impact

Companies linked to hospitality, travel and retail in Britain have announced thousands of more job cuts as the longer term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic take hold, choosing to slim down for survival rather than await potential gover...

U.K. regulators take aim at Apple's search engine deal with Google

The payments by Alphabet Incs Google to Apple Inc to be the default search engine on Apples Safari web browser create a significant barrier to entry and expansion for Googles rivals in the search engine market, the UK markets regulator said...

Trump backs work incentives as part of next stimulus bill

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he supports another coronavirus stimulus bill but wants it to include incentives for Americans to go back to work, setting up a clash with Democrats in Congress over jobless benefits.Trump said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020