Nations who fail to use every mechanism available to combat the still-raging novel coronavirus will struggle to beat it, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Some governments in Europe and Asia said they have enough of Gilead's COVID-19 anti-viral, remdesivir, for now despite fears of shortages since the U.S. drugmaker pledged most of the output to its home market for the next three months.

* The United States has postponed flights for dozens of American diplomats who had planned to return to China later this month, after failing to reach an agreement with Beijing over issues including COVID-19 testing and quarantine. * Authorities will lock down more than 300,000 people in Melbourne's northern suburbs for a month from late on Wednesday.

* The Kazakh government has proposed starting its second lockdown from July 5 and maintaining it for at least two weeks. EUROPE

* The British government will outline plans for air bridges later this week that will allow people to go on holiday to certain countries without facing quarantine on their return. * Poland's biggest coal producer, state-run PGG, said most of its infected miners have recovered from the coronavirus.

* Spain and Portugal officially reopened their joint border to all travellers after a three-month closure. AMERICAS

* Americans' anxieties over the spread of the coronavirus are at the highest level in more than a month, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed, a day after the United States recorded the biggest single-day rise in new cases since the pandemic began. * No live fireworks, no star-studded concert on Parliament Hill, and no crowds of tourists: Canada's official birthday celebrations on Wednesday for the first time ever are completely online.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * President Tayyip Erdogan said that the European Union had treated Turkey in a restrictive way over the pandemic in what he said was a political stance.

* Child labour has increased in top grower Ivory Coast's cocoa sector during its lockdown, according to a report released by an industry-backed foundation. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has shown potential and was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials. * A leading scientist behind the University of Oxford's potential COVID-19 vaccine said the team has seen the right sort of immune response in trials but declined to give a firm timeframe for when it could be ready.

* Japan's Fujifilm announced a deal with India's Dr Reddy's and Dubai-based Global Response Aid to sell its anti-flu drug Avigan for COVID-19 treatment globally excluding Japan, China and Russia. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Stocks across the globe rose on Wednesday following a string of data pointing to a recovery in manufacturing and on bets for a COVID-19 vaccine. * Federal Reserve policymakers agreed broadly to make full use of the tools at the central bank's disposal to help foster a recovery from the recession, minutes of the U.S. central bank's last policy meeting showed.

* Global tourism revenues are expected to fall by up to $3.3 trillion, with the United States standing to lose the most, according to a U.N. study. * German retail sales rebounded sharply in May and unemployment rose less than expected in June, signalling that an economic recovery is gathering steam.