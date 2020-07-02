Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-'Bubbles': How England plans to reopen schools to all pupils

Use of staff rooms will need to be minimised. STAGGERING START TIMES Schools should consider asking pupils in different "bubbles" to follow separate start and finish times but break times and free periods may be cut to ensure this does not reduce teaching time. IF THERE IS A POSITIVE CASE Small groups of students and staff may need to self-isolate for up to 14 days.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:13 IST
FACTBOX-'Bubbles': How England plans to reopen schools to all pupils

All pupils in England will be expected to return to school in September as part of government plans unveiled on Thursday, which include dividing students into separate groups to limit the spread of COVID-19. At present, only some students in certain year groups and the children of key workers are at school, depending on the area and set-up.

'BUBBLES' Schools will be asked to maintain distinct student groups, known as bubbles, which strive to not mix with pupils in other bubbles. They could be the size of a class or a year group.

This makes it easier to pinpoint who needs to self-isolate if there is a positive case and will keep that number to a minimum, the education ministry said. Officials acknowledge younger children will not be able to maintain social distancing and that could be challenging for everyone when using shared facilities such as dining halls, toilets and playgrounds.

IN CLASS Seating arrangements should be changed so pupils are all facing forwards rather than face-to-face.

OUTSIDE THE CLASSROOM Assemblies involving more than one group of pupils should be avoided. Use of staff rooms will need to be minimised.

STAGGERING START TIMES Schools should consider asking pupils in different "bubbles" to follow separate start and finish times but break times and free periods may be cut to ensure this does not reduce teaching time.

IF THERE IS A POSITIVE CASE Small groups of students and staff may need to self-isolate for up to 14 days. If there are two or more cases in a two-week period, a greater number of pupils might have to stay home.

FINES FOR NON-ATTENDANCE "Unless there is a good reason for absence, then we'd be looking at the fact that we would be imposing fines on families," education minister Gavin Williamson said on Monday.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Six hurt in scuffles with security forces at Ethiopian singer's funeral

Six people were injured on Thursday in scuffles between Ethiopian security forces and mourners trying to attend the funeral of singer Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, whose killing earlier this week sparked protests that killed more than 80 people, a ...

Rare Javan Rhino captured on hidden camera in gleeful mudbath

A rare Javan rhinoceros has been captured on camera gleefully rolling around in the khaki, tropical waters of a national park, on the westernmost tip of Indonesias Java island.The video of the critically endangered Javan rhino, one of only ...

Babri demolition trial: Uma Bharti appears before special court, accuses BJP of framing her

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Thursday appeared in person before a special court here conducting trial in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case, accusing the then Congress-led central government of framing her due to political vendetta. ...

NHRC notice to UP govt over reports of child's death at Kannauj hospital after doctors allegedly refused to attend to him.

NHRC notice to UP govt over reports of childs death at Kannauj hospital after doctors allegedly refused to attend to him....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020