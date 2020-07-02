President Ramaphosa to visit Mpumalanga to assess COVID-19 response
As part of his COVID-19 readiness oversight visits, President Cyril Ramaphosa will head to Mpumalanga on Friday to assess the province's response to the pandemic.
The President will visit the Ehlanzeni District Municipality to assess Mpumalanga's preparations. The visit follows the President's oversight visits to Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape to evaluate the fight against COVID-19.
Mpumalanga province currently accounts for 0.8 percent of infections nationally.
He will then proceed to the Cyril Clarke Secondary School to monitor progress made in managing the impact and spread of the virus in schools.
The visit will culminate in a visit to the Rob Ferreira Hospital as a designated hospital for managing the COVID-19 cases.
President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane on his inspection of COVID-19 facilities.
(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)
