Police stations in Tshwane closed for decontamination

The Etwatwa, Ga-Rankuwa, Denysville, Memel, Thabang and Odendaalsrus police stations in Tshwane have been temporarily closed for decontamination after some SAPS members tested positive for Coronavirus.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints, which need to be attended by Etwatwa and Ga-Rankuwa police stations.

"The telephone lines at Etwatwa and Ga-Rankuwa police station community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

"The buildings will be undergoing decontamination and the communities will be informed when the stations will be operational again," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said.

The following stations will still be operational at different locations:

Memel - At Corner General de Jager and General Botha Street, no 056 - 924 8800/Station Commander at 082 466 8326.

Deneysville - At CPF offices about 100m from the station, tel number 082 607 3781/ Station Commander 082 465 2803.

Thabong - Will operate from the FCS offices within the station premises. Tel number 057- 910 2395/6 or, acting Station Commander, Colonel Nyamani at 082 453 0759.

Odendaalsrus - Park home outside the station, CSC tel number 082 864 0004.

"The management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this," the SAPS said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)