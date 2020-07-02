U.S. CDC reports 2,679,230 coronavirus cases, 128,024 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 2,679,230 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 54,357 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 725 to 128,024.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 1 compared with its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2CkKRX7)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.