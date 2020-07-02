COVID-19: Aurangabad crosses 6,000-mark with 261 fresh cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra rose to 6,043 on Thursday with the addition of 261 fresh infections, while eight more patients succumbed to the disease, an official said. As many as 261 fresh cases were found in Aurangabad - 181 in city limits and 80 from rural areas of the district - taking the tally to 6,043, he said.

Also, 112 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 2,969, he said. As many as 2,795 patients are currently under treatment in various facilities, the official said.

Eight more patients died, taking the toll to 279, he added..