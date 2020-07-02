Left Menu
Herman Cain, 2012 Republican presidential candidate, hospitalized with coronavirus

Cain attended last month's Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally for President Donald Trump, supporting his fellow Republican at an event where many attendees crowded close together without wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. "Trump Tulsa Rally - I was there!

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 23:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Herman Cain, a 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has been diagnosed with CVOID-19 and admitted to an Atlanta-area hospital, according to a statement on Thursday on his Twitter feed. Cain attended last month's Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally for President Donald Trump, supporting his fellow Republican at an event where many attendees crowded close together without wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Trump Tulsa Rally - I was there! The atmosphere was exciting and inspiring!" Cain wrote on Twitter after the June 20 rally. He also tweeted a maskless photograph of himself at the rally surrounded by fellow Trump supporters also not wearing masks. Cain was informed on Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. By Wednesday, he had developed symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. At 74, he is part of the age group most at risk for severe COVID-19.

"We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital," the statement said. "There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer. With God's help, we are confident he will make a quick and complete recovery," it said.

Cain recently posted support for not mandating masks at a July 4 event Trump plans to attend at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. "Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP!" he tweeted Wednesday.

Health experts agree that mask wearing is the easiest way to significantly cut down on the spread of the virus that has killed more than 128,000 Americans.

