Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa's boozy church struggles with COVID lockdown rules

When South Africa began easing its coronavirus lockdown in May, it allowed religious worshippers to gather in groups of up to 50, but maintained a ban on people assembling to drink alcohol. That's a problem for the "Gabola" church -- the name means 'drinking' in the local Tswana language -- for whom a tipple is an integral part of their religious worship.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 03-07-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 17:30 IST
South Africa's boozy church struggles with COVID lockdown rules
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

When South Africa began easing its coronavirus lockdown in May, it allowed religious worshippers to gather in groups of up to 50 but maintained a ban on people assembling to drink alcohol.

That's a problem for the "Gabola" church the name means 'drinking' in the local Tswana language for whom a tipple is an integral part of their religious worship. Founded just two years ago, the church tried to hold its usual meetings in local bars, called shebeens, to praise God while downing whiskey, but they soon got arrested, its leader and self-styled 'pope' Tsietsi Makiti, 55, told Reuters.

"They can arrest us until Jesus comes back," said Makiti, wearing a bishop's miter with a miniature bottle of spirits hanging off it. But he added they had been moving services from place to place to avoid a run-in with the authorities.

On Sunday worshippers met in a rubbish-strewn field in Evaton, south of Johannesburg. As the service started, the 'clergy' blessed some beer bottles in prayer. "At Gabola church you (bring)... the liquor of your choice... and the pastor will bless the liquor so that it will not be poisonous to your body," Makiti said.

Wearing flowing black robes and colored scarves, Makiti, and five 'clergymen' - none of them are ordained - sat before a table strewn with empty bottles of alcohol. Makiti's sermon included such proclamations as: "We are a church that will remake the world."

"People call me a drunkard," said one worshipper, Nthabiseng Kotope, 38, who said she joined the church in March. "I agree with them. I do God's work while drinking."

Apart from the ban on alcohol, the congregants observe all other coronavirus rules, including the limit of 50 people, the spacing out of chairs, and the use of hand sanitizers. While some Protestant sects teach that alcohol is sinful and to be avoided, most mainstream Christian churches are not opposed to moderate drinking, citing such Biblical stories as Jesus turning water into wine at a wedding feast.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Govt would rather consider other options in 'toolbox' in fighting COVID-19

With the government trying to strike a delicate balance between the loss of lives and saving jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is not considering returning to a hard lockdown.The President clarified governments stance duri...

Andy Edwards appointed as new Head of Athletic Performance for Springboks

Andy Edwards, the experienced Saracens Strength and Conditioning coach, has been appointed as the new Head of Athletic Performance for the Springboks.SA Rugby SArugby.co.za confirmed on Friday that Edwards will take up his new role with the...

EIB and City of Turin partner to implement projects combating climate change

Wide-ranging cooperation over the next three years between the European Investment Bank EIB and the City of Turin for the implementation of projects combating climate change. That is the aim of the framework agreement signed today between t...

AfDB concludes R2 billion investment in SDG bonds issued by Nedbank SA

The African Development Bank Group has concluded the investment of R2 billion around 116 million in Sustainable Development Goals-linked bonds SDG bonds issued by Nedbank South Africa.This investment, which is listed on the green bonds segm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020