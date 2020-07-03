Record spike in daily COVID-19 cases in Nepal; total crosses 15,000-mark

Nepal registered a record 740 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to 15,259, the health ministry said on Friday. The spike in the number of cases is attributed to the increasing number of people returning home from foreign countries, said Ministry of Health and Population spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam.

In the last 24 hours, 823 patients have been discharged from hospitals after their recovery. So far, 6,143 COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is about 40 per cent of total cases. There are 9,084 active COVID-19 cases in the Himalayan nation. The health ministry also confirmed another COVID-19 death on Friday, taking the toll to 32. According to the spokesperson, an 85-year-old patient from Kathmandu died due to virus complications. The deceased was suffering from Parkinson's disease and high blood pressure.