Tokyo seeks travel curbs as new infections tops 100 for 3rd day, says NHK
Of Saturday's tally, 100 were people in their 20s and 30s, Kyodo news agency said, citing Koike. Tokyo on Friday reported 124 new cases, up from 107 the day before, partly due to increased testing among night-life workers in the Shinjuku and Ikebukuro districts.Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-07-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 15:21 IST
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Saturday urged residents of the Japanese capital not to travel beyond its borders as new coronavirus infections topped 100 for the third day, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Tokyo confirmed 131 new cases of infections of the coronavirus on Saturday, NHK said. Cases in Tokyo have risen to a two-month high, driven by the spread of the virus in the capital's nightspots. Of Saturday's tally, 100 were people in their 20s and 30s, Kyodo news agency said, citing Koike.
Tokyo on Friday reported 124 new cases, up from 107 the day before, partly due to increased testing among night-life workers in the Shinjuku and Ikebukuro districts. Despite the three-day string of high infections, Japan Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government was not planning to reintroduce a state of emergency, telling a news conference it is looking at overall conditions, including the capacity of the medical system when deciding the need for the emergency.
Curbs on movement pushed the world's third-biggest economy into a recession in the first quarter, with a deeper contraction expected in the April-June period. Japan's infection rates remain far below those of many other countries, but the recent rise in cases and the possibility of renewed restrictions have put authorities and businesses on edge.
