COVID-19: UP records 24 more deaths, 757 fresh cases

So far, 18,154 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease. The state has a recovery rate of 68.36 per cent, he said. Prasad said the testing capacity in Uttar Pradesh has crossed 25,000 tests per day and 26,061 samples were tested on Friday. Over 8.34 lakh tests have been done in the state so far, he added.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-07-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 17:04 IST
The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh reached 773 on Saturday with 24 more fatalities, while the total number of cases in the state mounted to 26,554 as 757 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours, an official said. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said there are 7,627 active cases in the state. So far, 18,154 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease.

The state has a recovery rate of 68.36 per cent, he said. Prasad said the testing capacity in Uttar Pradesh has crossed 25,000 tests per day and 26,061 samples were tested on Friday.

Over 8.34 lakh tests have been done in the state so far, he added. Referring to the targeted random sampling going on in the state, Prasad said it was done among frontline healthcare workers and those working in chemist shops and pharmacies in all 75 districts of the state.

"Among the 12,299 samples collected, only 72 positive cases were found in 26 districts and these figures reaffirm that the infection is under control in a vast state like Uttar Pradesh," he said. He also requested people to contribute to checking the spread of the infection by acting responsibly and taking all necessary precautions to keep themselves and others safe.

