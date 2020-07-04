Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaccine for COVID-19 can t be expected this year:CCMB director Mishra

Hyderabad, July 4 (PTI): A vaccine for COVID-19 cannot be expected before early next year as the process involves a lot of clinical trials and data testing, a top official of CSIR- CCMB said on Saturday, a day after ICMR said it aims to launch the world's first COVID-19 vaccine by August 15.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-07-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 17:04 IST
Vaccine for COVID-19 can t be expected this year:CCMB director Mishra

Hyderabad, July 4 (PTI): A vaccine for COVID-19 cannot be expected before early next year as the process involves a lot of clinical trials and data testing, a top official of CSIR- CCMB said on Saturday, a day after ICMR said it aims to launch the world's first COVID-19 vaccine by August 15. Rakesh K Mishra, Director of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, said the ICMR's letter in this regard may be for internal consumption and aimed at putting pressure on hospitals to get ready for clinical human trials.

"If everything goes absolutely really like a textbook plan, then we are talking about six to eight months to think of something that now we have a vaccine. Because you have to test in large numbers.

It is not like a drug that if somebody is sick you give and see if it is cured or not," Mishra told PTI when asked about the possibility of the vaccine becoming ready by August 15. The Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday wrote to select medical institutions and hospitals to fast-track clinical trial approvals for the coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin, being developed in collaboration with Bharat Biotech, a city-based vaccine maker, which it plans to release on August 15.

"Actually vaccine development takes many years, but you are in verydesperate conditions. Maybe by the beginning of the next year if the vaccine clicks, we can expect.

Not before that. Before that (it is) very unlikely as far as I understand," Mishra said.

He said thousands of people are given vaccine during clinical trials and one has to wait for the data and results, which normally takes months. To a query, he said CCMB is currently doing 400-500 COVID-19 tests every day and had sent proposals to the ICMR for undertaking a new way of testing, which will consume less time and manpower.

"We are doing a lot of tests... 400 to 500 tests every day. But there are limitations that you cannot go beyond certain numbers. But we had proposed to the ICMR a new way of testing.

It is a shorter method. It can be done in a safer way and will take half the time. It is much less expensive and less human resources required. We are waiting for the ICMR to give an advisory on that," he said.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-led team develops cheap, electricity free centrifuge for COVID-19 testing

Researchers, led by an Indian scientist, have developed a cheap, electricity-free centrifuge to separate components in patient saliva samples for the detection of the novel coronavirus, an innovation that may increase accessibility of COVID...

No 'Kanwar Yatra' in Odisha this year due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Odisha government on Saturday announced a ban on Kanwar Yatra by devotees of Lord Shiva during Shravan month this year, amid the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in the state. In view of the pandemic, the state government has de...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an inter...

Russia says China would be needed in expanded G7 summit - TASS

Russia is not in talks with Washington about its potential role at an expanded Group of Seven summits later this year, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday, insisting that China should also be included in the event. His c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020