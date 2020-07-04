Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico steps up border checks to keep coronavirus at bay over July 4 holiday

Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas states have each registered at least several thousand confirmed cases, and all sit opposite Texas, which is grappling with a surge in infections including a record number of hospitalizations on Friday. U.S. Ambassador Christopher Landau last week urged people to stay put in one country or the other over the Independence Day weekend.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 18:55 IST
Mexico steps up border checks to keep coronavirus at bay over July 4 holiday

Mexican officials will install health checkpoints at various entry points along its northern border this weekend, as both Mexican and U.S. officials fear a surge of crossings for the July 4 holiday could spread the coronavirus.

Mexican consulates across the United States issued warnings last week on social media of the ramped-up measures scheduled for July 2 through July 5, and urged people to refrain from crossing for recreation or tourism. A ban on non-essential border travel has been in place since March in an attempt by both governments to limit coronavirus infections, yet cross-border traffic has been busy.

Mexico's northern border region is home to a large population of U.S. citizens, green card holders and dual nationals who are typically free to cross back and forth. In Sonora, which has Mexico's third-highest coronavirus rate per capita and sits opposite Arizona, Governor Claudia Pavlovich said health screenings would span beaches and towns frequented by Mexicans and tourists.

Neighboring Baja California, including the bustling border city of Tijuana across from San Diego, ranks fifth for most coronavirus cases per capita. Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas states have each registered at least several thousand confirmed cases, and all sit opposite Texas, which is grappling with a surge in infections including a record number of hospitalizations on Friday.

U.S. Ambassador Christopher Landau last week urged people to stay put in one country or the other over the Independence Day weekend. Hundreds of thousands of people cross by land per day despite the ban on non-essential travel, he said. "If U.S. citizens continue to make casual cross-border trips, the restrictions will increase, not decrease," Landau wrote on Twitter.

"Whichever side of the border you live on, this is NOT the time to cross to shop, eat, or visit family on the other side."

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bajaj Auto unions demand factory halt after 250 workers catch coronavirus

Workers at Bajaj Auto, Indias biggest exporter of motorbikes, are demanding the temporary closure of one of its plants after 250 employees there tested positive for coronavirus, its unions said on Saturday, as companies struggle to ramp up ...

Some medical colleges not cooperating on setting up Covid

The Department of Health and Family Welfare here has alleged that some private medical colleges were not cooperating on setting up COVID-19 Care Centres on their premises as mandated by the Centre, and has sought the intervention of the top...

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sends swab sample for COVID-19 test after attending event with BJP leader infected with virus: Officials.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sends swab sample for COVID-19 test after attending event with BJP leader infected with virus Officials....

Fire flares at Iranian power plant, latest in series of incidents

A fire broke out at a power station in southwestern Iran on Saturday, Iranian media reported, the latest of several recent fires and explosions some of which have hit sensitive sites. The blaze, which affected a transformer in the power sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020