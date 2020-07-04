Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

EUROPE * People relished their first pub drinks in more than three months, went to restaurants and finally got haircuts on Saturday as England took its biggest steps yet towards resumption of normal life after the coronavirus lockdown.

* Police at roadblocks warned motorists they were entering a lockdown zone as Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia reimposed restrictions on more than 200,000 people following several new coronavirus outbreaks. * Russia reported 6,632 new coronavirus cases, raising the nationwide tally of infections to 674,515.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India recorded its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases, with over 22,000 new cases and 442 deaths, as infections rose in the western and southern parts of the country amid heavy monsoon rains.

* Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged residents of the Japanese capital not to travel beyond its borders as new infections topped 100 for a third day, public broadcaster NHK reported. * Australia's second most-populous state, Victoria, reported its biggest jump in cases since late March, forcing the expansion of stay-at-home orders to more Melbourne suburbs and the complete lockdown of nine public housing towers.

AMERICAS * Alabama and six other U.S. states reported record increases in coronavirus cases on Friday as Florida's most populous county imposed a curfew ahead of the Independence Day weekend and Arkansas joined a push toward mandating mask-wearing in public.

* Mexican officials will install health checkpoints at various entry points along its northern border this weekend, as both Mexican and U.S. officials fear a surge of crossings for the July 4 holiday could spread the coronavirus. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iranians who do not wear masks will be denied state services and workplaces that fail to comply with health protocols will be shut for a week, President Hassan Rouhani said as he launched new measures to try to curb the coronavirus. * Malawi's new President Lazarus Chakwera ordered his inauguration ceremony be scaled down amid a surge of coronavirus cases, dampening excitement around his election win.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * India's leading clinical research agency said its decision to fast-track development of a potential coronavirus vaccine was in line with international standards, after health experts raised concerns about the schedule for clinical trials.

* Brazilian health regulator Anvisa approved clinical trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac , according to an official gazette publication. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a deadline extension to Aug. 8 for small businesses to apply for relief loans under a federal aid program to help businesses hurt by the pandemic, the White House said. * Italy is considering fiscal measures to spur investments in the auto and tourism industries, two of the sectors that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday. * Argentina's economy is expected to contract by 12% in 2020, a monthly central bank poll of analysts showed on Friday, worse than the previous estimate of a 9.4% decline, as output is ravaged by coronavirus measures.

(Compiled by Frances Kerry)