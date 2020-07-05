Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists discover small proteins which may reduce inflammation caused by COVID-19

The therapeutic, described in the journal Cell Reports, is called TAT CARMIL1, and is actually a combination of two naturally occurring small proteins, or peptides. According to the researchers, including those from the University of Toronto in Canada, when the two peptides are combined, they work together to penetrate a cell's membrane in order to dampen an acute inflammatory response.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 05-07-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 14:26 IST
Scientists discover small proteins which may reduce inflammation caused by COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have discovered a new drug which they claim could be useful to combat inflammation of all varieties, an advance that may help in fighting aggravated immune response in respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. The therapeutic, described in the journal Cell Reports, is called TAT CARMIL1, and is actually a combination of two naturally occurring small proteins, or peptides.

According to the researchers, including those from the University of Toronto in Canada, when the two peptides are combined, they work together to penetrate a cell's membrane in order to dampen an acute inflammatory response. In the current study, they said the peptide reduced degradation of the protein called collagen by up to 43 per cent. If deployed early enough, the scientists said, the peptide could reduce some of the worst damage caused by acute inflammatory responses.

They said acute infections, such as those caused by the novel coronavirus, can cause inflammatory responses known as "cytokine storms," -- a term that has gained in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The researchers explained that when the body becomes overwhelmed by infections, such as those caused by influenza, H1N1 or COVID-19, it can release an unregulated flood of molecules called cytokines into the body.

They said when the body becomes overwhelmed by infections such as those caused by influenza, H1N1 or COVID-19, it can lead to the unregulated release of a flood of cytokines into the body -- a natural defense response to an acute infection. Under such cases, the study noted that infection-busting cytokines can cause severe damage in the body -- everything from holes in the lung tissue to vascular damage and blot clots, with the most acute cases causing death.

According to the scientists, the peptide combines a segment of a naturally occurring protein, CARMIL1, with a peptide "vehicle," TAT, that brings the CARMIL1 directly into the cell. They said this enables the CARMIL1 to calm the inflammatory storm. "The CARMIL peptide effectively blocks a family of cytokines, called interleukin1, from signalling and reproducing in vast quantities," the researchers noted in a statement to the press. They said the study gives the first indication of how these CARMIL proteins are involved with this pathway.

The TAT CARMIL1 peptide, according to the scientists, targets two receptors, sticking to both the cell's surface and its cell substrate, where it adheres to other cells. "The two receptors necessary for it to work supplies an unusual level of specificity," explained Chris McCulloch, a co-lead of the study from the University of Toronto. "We think the unusual nature of this pathway might restrict its side effects," McCulloch said.

The scientists believe the therapeutic could be an unusually strong candidate as a potential drug. Since molecules designed to work in conjunction with this peptide would need to target cells at both receptors, they said it narrows the potential field of candidates from tens of thousands to hundreds. The research team hopes to track the peptide's effectiveness and working mechanism further in lab studies.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's daily rise surpasses 10,000

For the first time, South Africa is reporting more than 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day. That brings the countrys total confirmed cases to more than 187,977, by far the most of any country in Africa.South Africa also ...

McQuarrie says new film with Cruise will see him play 'a very un-Tom character'

Hollywood star Tom Cruises frequent collaborator, filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie says he has an idea for a new film that features the actor in a completely different avatar. The director, who has worked with Cruise on the Mission Impossibl...

Industry for alternate sourcing destination as cost from China not going down: Signify Innovations

Signify Innovations, erstwhile Philips Lighting, has said the industry is looking for alternate destinations to source components as procurement cost from China is not going down since last three-four years. The companies globally had start...

Bedi derailing 'Swachch Bharat' scheme in Yanam: Minister

Puducherry, July 5 PTI Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Sunday charged Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi with derailing the centrally sponsored Swachch Bharat Abhiyan scheme in Yanam region. The scheme has come to a grinding h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020