Goa COVID-19 combat: Ministers to coordinate at taluka level

Each minister will be alloted a taluka to oversee implementation of norms to combat the coronavirus outbreak, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday. He said ministers will have to meet senior officials in their designated talukas regularly to ensure the outbreak is contained.

He added that lockdown and social distancing norms will be enforced more strictly from Monday. "Even after seven deaths and rise in cases, I notice people violating norms, not wearing masks," he said.

Sawant said a homeopathic immunity booster would be distributed to people, and the current capacity of 1,000 beds at COVID centres will be increased by 500. People can provide food to their kin in COVID care centres by handing it to staff at the gates, he added.

The recovery rate from the infection was 50 per cent currently. "We have 250 beds in COVID hospital and 80 patients are admitted, of which 30-35 are symptomatic," the CM said.

Responding to a question, Sawant said the tourism sector was allowed to resume operations due to pressure from industry stakeholders as well as the need to restart economic activities..