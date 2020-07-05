17 more test positive for COVID-19 in Muzaffarnagar

Seventeen more people were found positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on Sunday. According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, the authorities received 411 results of the samples, and 17 of them were positive for COVID-19.

She said all the people who tested positive are being shifted to the dedicated hospital for coronavirus patients in Begarajpur. The new cases include nine people from Budhana, two from Shahpur town and one each from Prempuri, Mansurpur, City Centre and Jansath, the officials said.