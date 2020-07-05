Two pharmacists booked for selling banned drugs in Jammu
The medical shops of both the individuals were sealed after a joint search by the police and the drug control department, the official said. Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said two suspected drug peddlers, both hailing from Punjab, were arrested after 14.5 kg poppy straw was seized from their truck near Jhajjar Kotli on Sunday afternoon.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 21:13 IST
Two pharmacists in the R S Pura area here were booked on Sunday and their shops sealed after they were found selling banned intoxicating capsules to youngsters, police said. The action followed the arrest of Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sidhar village, and the recovery of 270 tramadol capsules from him, a police official said. Kumar's questioning led to the seizure of 598 more tramadol capsules from the medical shop of Baldev Raj in R S Pura town, he said. The medical shops of both the individuals were sealed after a joint search by the police and the drug control department, the official said.
Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said two suspected drug peddlers, both hailing from Punjab, were arrested after 14.5 kg poppy straw was seized from their truck near Jhajjar Kotli on Sunday afternoon. Driver Jasvinder Singh and his helper, Jagpreet Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur in Punjab, were booked under the NDPS Act, he said.
The official said the poppy straw was found concealed in a special cavity in the truck and an LPG cylinder.
- READ MORE ON:
- RS Pura
- Punjab
- Baldev Raj
- NDPS Act
- Gurdaspur
ALSO READ
3 Punjab residents held with over 32 kg poppy straw in Jammu
Punjab Cong finalises new members of its executive body
Punjab set to cap COVID-19 charges in private hospitals
Punjab CM calls all-party meet on ordinances related to farm sector
Third arrest in Punjab's Behbal Kalan police firing incident