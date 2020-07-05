Two pharmacists booked for selling banned drugs in Jammu

Two pharmacists in the R S Pura area here were booked on Sunday and their shops sealed after they were found selling banned intoxicating capsules to youngsters, police said. The action followed the arrest of Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sidhar village, and the recovery of 270 tramadol capsules from him, a police official said. Kumar's questioning led to the seizure of 598 more tramadol capsules from the medical shop of Baldev Raj in R S Pura town, he said. The medical shops of both the individuals were sealed after a joint search by the police and the drug control department, the official said.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said two suspected drug peddlers, both hailing from Punjab, were arrested after 14.5 kg poppy straw was seized from their truck near Jhajjar Kotli on Sunday afternoon. Driver Jasvinder Singh and his helper, Jagpreet Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur in Punjab, were booked under the NDPS Act, he said.

The official said the poppy straw was found concealed in a special cavity in the truck and an LPG cylinder.