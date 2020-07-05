33 more test positive for COVID-19 in Muzaffarnagar

33 more test positive for COVID-19 in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-07-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 22:26 IST
Thirty-three more people were found COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 77, officials said on Sunday
According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, the authorities received 482 results of the samples and 33 of them were positive for the virus
Meanwhile, four COVID-19 patients in the district recovered from the infection, the officials said. All the people who tested positive are being shifted to the dedicated hospital for coronavirus patients in Begarajpur, they said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Muzaffarnagar
- Begarajpur