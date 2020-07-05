33 more test positive for COVID-19 in Muzaffarnagar

Thirty-three more people were found COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 77, officials said on Sunday

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, the authorities received 482 results of the samples and 33 of them were positive for the virus

Meanwhile, four COVID-19 patients in the district recovered from the infection, the officials said. All the people who tested positive are being shifted to the dedicated hospital for coronavirus patients in Begarajpur, they said.