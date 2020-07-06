Left Menu
Hyderabad man alleges private hospital refuses to discharge his father for not paying bill

A man in Hyderabad alleged that a private hospital did not discharge his father for not paying the cost for treatment.

Updated: 06-07-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 02:27 IST
Mohammed Irfan Ali. Image Credit: ANI

A man in Hyderabad alleged that a private hospital did not discharge his father for not paying the cost for treatment. Mohammed Irfan Ali, son of deceased Mohammed Abbas Ali said his father was admitted to a private hospital On June 19 after he complained of breathlessness.

"A pulmonologist diagnosed my father and advised to admit. We have no idea about what treatment was given. On Thursday, they asked for the bill amount whatever I had I deposited and requested them to discharge my father as I was not having money for further treatment," he said. Ali claimed that the hospital refused to discharge his father due to payment of the bill and again admitted him.

"The hospital administration told us that they cannot discharge a patient like this. They said there is a procedure and they will place the patient at ventilator without any treatment. After two 2 days, they called me on 4 July at around 4 PM and asked us to pay the bill costing Rs 9.20 lakh," he said. "Later, the same evening 6 PM they called and informed that my father has died, and gave a bill amounting to Rs 10.50 lakh. There was nobody available to whom I could speak in the hospital and take my father's dead body," he added.

The hospital administration did not respond for comment in the matter. (ANI)

