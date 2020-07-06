More SA police stations shut down to undergo decontamination

More police stations have been shut down to undergo decontamination, as more members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) test positive for COVID-19.

"All communities serviced by Katlehong, Vosman, Douglasdale and Amersfoort police stations are advised that the police stations have been temporarily closed after some members tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Community Service Centre will be operating from the huts behind the cells at Katlehong police station.

"The telephone lines at Katlehong police station community service centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure," SAPS said in a statement.

The community is advised to call 10111 for emergencies and complaints, which need to be attended by Katlehong police station.

The three remaining police stations, which have been shut down, will now operate at the following locations:

The Amersfoort Community Service Centre will now be operated at Amersfoort 1912 town hall at Sybrandt van Niekerk Street, which is near the police station.

The Douglasdale Community Service Centre will be operating from Block J Detective Boardroom.

The Vosman Community Service Centre will now be operated at the satellite police station, situated in Hectorway Street in Lynville.

The buildings will undergo decontamination and the community will be informed when the stations will be operational again.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)