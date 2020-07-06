Left Menu
Thane: COVID-19 patient goes missing from new facility

A Kapurbawdi police station official said a missing person complaint has been filed and teams were out to trace the elderly patient. "The man was first admitted to Kalwa hospital and then shifted to Global Hub Corona Hospital late night on June 29.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-07-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 16:24 IST
A 71-year-old COVID-19 patient has gone missing from the newly-commissioned Global Hub Corona Hospital in Thane city, police said on Monday. A Kapurbawdi police station official said a missing person complaint has been filed and teams were out to trace the elderly patient.

"The man was first admitted to Kalwa hospital and then shifted to Global Hub Corona Hospital late night on June 29. His family was quarantined at the time. When they came out of isolation and started looking for the man, they could trace him and filed a complaint late Sunday night," the official told PTI.

The Global Hub Corona hospital is a temporary facility with 1,024 beds and was inaugurated a couple of weeks ago by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In another incident, a woman and her three sons, all of whom tested positive for coronavirus, were nabbed on Saturday while trying to flee to their native Uttar Pradesh in violation of medical advice, a Thane civic official said.

The woman's husband had died of the infection at a hospital here and the family tried to escape quarantine after being detected with the infection, he added. In Mira Bhayander municipal limits in the district, a woman claimed her husband who tested positive was abandoned in the rains two days ago, and he died of the infection after being admitted later in a hospital in Kandivali in Mumbai.

