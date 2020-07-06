India has overtaken Russia with the world's third-highest number of coronavirus cases, at nearly 700,000, placing only behind the United States and Brazil as the outbreak shows no sign of slowing.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Russia's official coronavirus case tally, the fourth largest in the world, rose to 687,862 on Monday after officials reported 6,611 new infections in the last 24 hours.

* Passengers on trains, trams, buses, mountain railways and ferries across Switzerland had to don face masks on Monday under a government order to help fight the coronavirus.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Philippines reported 2,099 more infections on Monday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 46,333.

* Australian officials are closing the border between Australia's two most populous states from Tuesday as they scramble to contain an outbreak in Melbourne, marking the first time the border will be shut in 100 years.

AMERICAS

* Hundreds of scientists say there is evidence that the coronavirus in smaller particles in the air can infect people and are calling for the World Health Organization to revise recommendations, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 2,841,906 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 52,228 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 271 to 129,576.

* Coronavirus cases and deaths are surging along Colombia's Caribbean coast as the region becomes the epicenter of the pandemic in the Andean country, with doctors warning many deaths are going undetected.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo will self-isolate for 14 days on the advice of doctors after a person in his close circle tested positive for coronavirus, the government said.

* Saudi Arabia's infections have passed 200,000 and neighboring United Arab Emirates 50,000, with the number of new cases climbing after the Arab world's two largest economies fully lifted curfews last month.

* Iranians who do not wear masks will be denied state services and workplaces that fail to comply with health protocols will be shut for a week, President Hassan Rouhani said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Britain is close to a 500 million pound supply deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline for 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunday Times reported.

* The World Health Organization said it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir in hospitalized COVID-19 patients after they failed to reduce mortality.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* European shares headed towards a one-month high on Monday, with a rally in China's markets setting an upbeat tone as investors banked on the world's second-biggest economy to lead a recovery from the coronavirus-induced slump.

* Oil prices were mixed on Monday, with Brent crude edging higher, supported by tighter supplies, while U.S. benchmark WTI futures dropped on concern that a spike in cases could curb oil demand in the United States.

* German industrial orders rebounded moderately in May and a fifth of firms in Europe's biggest economy said in a survey published on Monday they feared insolvency, adding to expectations of a slow and painful recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

* The Bank of Japan is expected to broadly maintain its view the economy will gradually recover later this year from the virus-led downturn, people familiar with its thinking told Reuters, even as fears of a second wave of infections cloud the outlook.