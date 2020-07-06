Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 130,000 - Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 130,000 on Monday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that has put President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis under the microscope and derailed efforts to restart the economy. The overall rate of increase in U.S. deaths has continued to trend downward despite case numbers surging to record levels in recent days, but health experts warn that fatalities are a lagging indicator, showing up weeks or even months after cases rise.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:02 IST
U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 130,000 - Reuters tally
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 130,000 on Monday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that has put President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis under the microscope and derailed efforts to restart the economy.

The overall rate of increase in U.S. deaths has continued to trend downward despite case numbers surging to record levels in recent days, but health experts warn that fatalities are a lagging indicator, showing up weeks or even months after cases rise. At least five states have already bucked the downward trend in the death rate, according to a Reuters analysis. Arizona had 449 deaths in the last two weeks of June, up from 259 deaths in the first two weeks of the month. The state posted a 300% rise in cases over the full month, the most in the country.

Nationally, cases are approaching 3 million, the highest tally in the world and double the infections reported in the second most-affected nation Brazil. Sixteen states have posted record daily increases in new cases since the start of July including Florida, which confirmed more than 11,000 in a single day. As well as the state's largest one-day spike so far, that was more than any European country reported in a single day at the height of the crisis there.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has forecast between 140,000 to 160,000 coronavirus deaths by July 25 in projections that are based on 24 independent forecasts. The forecast projects a rise in deaths in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Wyoming, according to the CDC website https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/forecasting-us.html.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ECB announces schedule for Ireland, Pakistan series

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Monday announced the schedule for series against Ireland and Pakistan. England will face Ireland in three ODIs and all will be behind closed doors encounters with the first match set to be played o...

Trump calls on NASCAR driver Wallace to apologize after probes of noose, cites 'hoax'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday appeared to urge NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to apologize over an incident involving a noose found in the racecar drivers garage last month, calling it a hoax and lamenting NASCARs decision to ban Confe...

COVID-19-positive woman municipal councillor dies in Telangana

A local womanmunicipal councillor of Congress died of COVID-19 at agovernment hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, police saidThe woman, in her 50s, was under treatment for the lastfive days and the end came on Monday morning, they saidHer son ...

Delhi CM felicitates 1000th patient discharged from COVID-only Rajiv Gandhi hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday felicitated a 57-year-old man who was the 1000th person to be discharged from a dedicated COVID-19 facility of the city government, officials said. The man name withheld, a resident of Uttam Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020