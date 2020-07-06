Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish island trials COVID-19 tracing app that will create virtual outbreak

Residents of the Spanish island of La Gomera have started downloading a new app on their phones aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 infections in a pilot which will test the technology by simulating an outbreak of the disease. If the test succeeds on the island, which with a population of around 22,000 is one of the smallest in the Canary archipelago popular with tourists, it may be rolled out nationwide.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:56 IST
Spanish island trials COVID-19 tracing app that will create virtual outbreak

Residents of the Spanish island of La Gomera have started downloading a new app on their phones aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 infections in a pilot which will test the technology by simulating an outbreak of the disease.

If the test succeeds on the island, which with a population of around 22,000 is one of the smallest in the Canary archipelago popular with tourists, it may be rolled out nationwide. Authorities will give users randomly generated codes, some of which will show they are positive for COVID-19 for the purposes of the simulation, to record contacts between people using Bluetooth technology and alert them if they have been in contact with one of the "positive" cases.

Organisers hope 3,000 people will download the app, allowing them to inject 300 simulated positive diagnoses into the system to mimic a 10% infection rate. Spain is trying a tool based on a standard developed by Apple and Google which has already been used by countries including Germany. It holds data on devices to preserve privacy - one of the main concerns as similar technology is rolled out worldwide.

After downloading the app, 34-year-old teacher Leticia Castilla said some people she knew were worried about privacy, but she was not. "I don't think they will follow me. It's private and you don't give your name or surname." Joel Serafin, a 46 year-old forestry technician who volunteered to help people download the app at a stand in the centre of San Sebastian, La Gomera's main town, said people were less concerned about data privacy than he had expected.

"Of every 10 people who come to me, perhaps only one asks about the privacy issue, others don't care," he said. Spain's infection and death rate has drastically slowed since peaking in April. The first known case was identified on La Gomera in January, but the Canaries have since recorded just 2,436 of the country's total 250,545 cases.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

37 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand; tally rises to 3,161

Thirty-seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the total in the state to 3,161, officials said. Twenty new cases were reported in Udham Singh Nagar district, five in Haridwar, four each in Nainital an...

Over 39,000 complaints received by women helpline in UP sent for action to district police

Over 39,000 complaints received on Women power line 1090 in Uttar Pradesh since the beginning of this year have been sent to district police for action.Information and Public Relations Department said in a release on Monday that 39,344 comp...

UP: Slain DSP's daughter wants to join police to bring criminals to justice

The daughter of DSP Devendra Mishra, who was one of the eight policemen killed in the Kanpur encounter, has decided to give up her ambition of becoming a doctor and wants join the police to bring gangsters like Vikas Dubey to justice. The...

SSB jawan kills senior, self using service weapon in J-K's Kulgam

A Sashastra Seema Bal SSB jawan allegedly shot dead his senior officer before killing himself on Monday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. They said the incident took place late evening at the district court complex wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020