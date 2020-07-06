Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-PGA Tour scraps plan to have fans at Memorial due to COVID-19

The PGA Tour said on Monday next week's Memorial Tournament in Dublin Ohio, which was supposed to be the first since the circuit's return from a three-month COVID-19 hiatus to include spectators, will instead be held without fans. The Jack Nicklaus-hosted event at Muirfield Village Golf Club had received state approval in mid-June to have limited attendance and planned to allow 20% maximum capacity on the property for the July 16-19 event.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:23 IST
Golf-PGA Tour scraps plan to have fans at Memorial due to COVID-19

The PGA Tour said on Monday next week's Memorial Tournament in Dublin Ohio, which was supposed to be the first since the circuit's return from a three-month COVID-19 hiatus to include spectators, will instead be held without fans.

The Jack Nicklaus-hosted event at Muirfield Village Golf Club had received state approval in mid-June to have limited attendance and planned to allow 20% maximum capacity on the property for the July 16-19 event. But the PGA Tour said that due to the rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Memorial would instead go ahead as its sixth consecutive tournament without fans.

"Given the broader challenges communities are facing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we need to stay focused on the No. 1 priority for our return to golf — the health and safety of all involved," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a news release. "While this was a difficult decision, it was one made collectively, and we are appreciative of the process undertaken to this point that will allow us to welcome on-site fans when the time is right."

The number of U.S. coronavirus deaths has exceeded 130,000, following a surge of new cases. Nationally, cases are nearing 3 million, the highest tally in the world and double the infections reported in the second most-affected country Brazil. The Memorial will feature some of the biggest names in golf as world number one Rory McIlroy and five-times major winner Phil Mickelson are among those who have already committed to the event ahead of Friday's deadline.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the decision to close the course to the general public was the right one. "I know it was a difficult decision to make, but the organizers of the Memorial Tournament have put the health and safety of players and fans first,” said DeWine.

Since the PGA Tour returned to action in June, it has held spectator-free tournaments in Texas, South Carolina, Connecticut and Michigan. Muirfield will host this week's Workday Charity Open, which will also be closed to the general public. Six PGA Tour players have tested positive for COVID-19 through the first four tournaments.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

37 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand; tally rises to 3,161

Thirty-seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the total in the state to 3,161, officials said. Twenty new cases were reported in Udham Singh Nagar district, five in Haridwar, four each in Nainital an...

Over 39,000 complaints received by women helpline in UP sent for action to district police

Over 39,000 complaints received on Women power line 1090 in Uttar Pradesh since the beginning of this year have been sent to district police for action.Information and Public Relations Department said in a release on Monday that 39,344 comp...

UP: Slain DSP's daughter wants to join police to bring criminals to justice

The daughter of DSP Devendra Mishra, who was one of the eight policemen killed in the Kanpur encounter, has decided to give up her ambition of becoming a doctor and wants join the police to bring gangsters like Vikas Dubey to justice. The...

SSB jawan kills senior, self using service weapon in J-K's Kulgam

A Sashastra Seema Bal SSB jawan allegedly shot dead his senior officer before killing himself on Monday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. They said the incident took place late evening at the district court complex wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020