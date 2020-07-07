Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha BJP MLA among 456 new COVID-19 cases; death toll reaches 38

Odisha's COVID-19 tally climbed to 9,526 with 456 more people, including a BJP MLA, testing positive for the virus, while the death toll reached 38 after two other patients succumbed to the disease, a health department official said on Monday.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-07-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 00:11 IST
Odisha BJP MLA among 456 new COVID-19 cases; death toll reaches 38

Odisha's COVID-19 tally climbed to 9,526 with 456 more people, including a BJP MLA, testing positive for the virus, while the death toll reached 38 after two other patients succumbed to the disease, a health department official said on Monday. The two deceased persons hailed from Ganjam and Jajpur districts. While the COVID-19 death toll in Ganjam district has mounted to 21, Jajpur registered its first such death.

A 77-year-old man hailing from Ganjam, who was suffering from hypertension, and a 64-year-old man from Jajpur district, a patient of diabetes, were the latest COVID-19 fatalities in the state. This apart, the health department said 10 coronavirus patients have also died, but the cause of their deaths was "due to other reasons".

Ganjam District Collector V A Kulange said, "We lost our four COVID warriors (people who work among the positive patients)." He, however, did not mention when the four died. With detection of new cases, the COVID-19 tally in Odisha increased to 9,526, the official said, adding that 309 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while 147 persons are local contacts.

The number of active cases in the state increased to 3,254 while 6,224 patients have so far recovered from the infection in the state. The BJP MLA from Nilgiri, Sukanta Kumar Nayak, became the first lawmaker in the state to get infected with COVID-19.

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro suspended all House Committee meetings till further notice. Nayak was admitted to a special COVID Hospital in Balasore.

"I have tested positive. I have attended several meetings in Bhubaneswar, Nilgiri and also the funeral of an ex-MLA Madan Mohan Dutta recently," he told PTI. Balasore district sub-collector Harishchandra Jena said the government has launched contact tracing of the MLA and undertaken disinfection of the government offices visited by BJP leader.

Odisha on Sunday conducted 4,827 tests. Of the total 2,97,234 coronavirus tests conducted in the state so far, the RMRC, Bhubaneswar has alone tested over one lakh samples in three-and-a-half months. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) for reaching one lakh test milestone.

Meanwhile, the state government has prepared a special strategy for premier hospitals which have reported COVID-19 cases. As many as 107 positive cases have been detected in the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC), while cases have also been reported from the state's health facility like SCB Medical College Hospital and Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack, an official said.

Health workers, including doctors and nurses, from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur, Ispat Government Hospital in Rourkela and other places have also been infected with the virus. The OPD of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics, also known as Sishu Bhawan, in Cuttack was shut after a six-year-old child tested positive for the virus.

Nabarangpur District Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra said a COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment at a dedicated hospital escaped from the facility by jumping the boundary wall. A case has been registered in this regard. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner P C Chaudhury said the rapid antibody test for COVID-19 will be introduced in the state capital by the end of this week.

"We have set a target to conduct 2,000 to 2,500 tests. Micro plans are being made on how and in which areas the test will be conducted. It is a part of the serological survey," Chaudhury said. A team from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will collaborate with the existing teams here for conducting the tests, he said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

FEATURE-Back to work? Not without a check-in app, immunity passport

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US thanks India for hosting Dalai Lama since 1959

The US on Monday thanked India for hosting the Dalai Lama since 1959 as it commemorated the 85th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader. The Dalai Lama has been living in India ever since he fled Tibet in 1959 following a crackdown on an...

Democracy is India's power, China cannot compete with it: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said democracy is the power of India and China cannot compete with it. Entrepreneurs and manufacturers who value democracy, human rights and eradication of child labour would like to keep relations...

Soccer-LAFC forward Vela opts out of MLS tournament in Orlando - report

Los Angeles FCs LAFC forward Carlos Vela will not travel with the squad that is headed to the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida, with the Mexican choosing to stay at home with his family, the Los Angeles Times reported httpswww.lat...

Jadavpur University shuts as employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of the Jadavpur University tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the authorities on Monday to shut the varsity till July 12. Classes and on-campus academic activities are suspended since March 16, but the administrative sectio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020