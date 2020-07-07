Left Menu
Development News Edition

Small-government advocates, lobbyists tap $660 bln U.S. pandemic-aid fund

The nonprofit was one of dozens of firms in Washington's lucrative influence industry to tap the Paycheck Protection Program, a $660 billion fund approved by Congress to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, despite rules meant to prevent federal dollars being used for lobbying or political activities. The Trump administration said on Monday the PPP program helped protect 51.1 million jobs.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 03:18 IST
Small-government advocates, lobbyists tap $660 bln U.S. pandemic-aid fund
Representative Image Image Credit: pixnio

As Congress signed off on trillions of dollars in coronavirus aid, the small-government group Citizens Against Government Waste urged lawmakers to oppose bailouts for U.S. states, broadcasters, unemployed people and other recipients.

The group also secured at least $150,000 in government funds for itself, records released on Monday show. The nonprofit was one of dozens of firms in Washington's lucrative influence industry to tap the Paycheck Protection Program, a $660 billion fund approved by Congress to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, despite rules meant to prevent federal dollars being used for lobbying or political activities.

The Trump administration said on Monday the PPP program helped protect 51.1 million jobs. Records show that Citizens Against Government Waste got a loan of between $150,000 and $350,000 to keep 17 workers employed. The group did not respond to a request for comment.

Other beneficiaries include law firms that have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars from lobbying Congress, think tanks, political consulting shops, advocacy groups and groups that work closely with lawmakers, such as the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. That came despite a rule dating back to 1996 that bars the Small Business Administration from making loans to businesses "primarily" engaged in politics or lobbying.

A federal judge upheld the rule in April. Law firms Wiley Rein and Kasowitz Benson Torres both received loans of at least $5 million, SBA records show. Wiley Rein earned $660,000 in lobbying fees in the first three months of 2020 and Kasowitz earned $310,000 during that time, according to Senate records.

Those revenues represent a fraction of the more than $200 million each firm earned last year. Kasowitz said in a statement that the PPP funds enabled it to keep paying employees at a time when courts were shut down. Wiley Rein did not respond to a request for comment.

Citizens Against Government Waste was not the only small-government group to win bailout loans, records show. Americans for Tax Reform, which advocates for lower taxes, said its separate research arm took out a PPP loan because it had been badly hurt by government restrictions on business.

The group said it did not oppose the program because it viewed it as compensation for the drop in revenue caused by government-ordered business shutdowns. Citizens United, which led a successful effort to roll back restrictions on money in politics, also said that a PPP loan went to its affiliated Citizens United Foundation.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Wall St investors scored emergency government loans amid pandemic

Some investment firms, including those that run hedge funds or manage money for wealthy investors, are among the businesses approved for emergency U.S. government loans to help small businesses pay employees during the coronavirus lockdown,...

Republican Senator Grassley to skip party's convention due to virus concerns

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley will skip President Donald Trumps presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in August due to coronavirus concerns, a spokesman for the senator confirmed on Monday.The 86-year-old Iowa Republic...

NFL-Trump slams Washington Redskins as team re-evaluates name

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Washington Redskins for reviewing their team name on Monday, as top retailers continued to pull the NFL franchises merchandise from shelves.Under mounting pressure from sponsors and racial justice ...

Tech companies suspend processing Hong Kong govt data requests

Facebook Inc, Google Inc and Twitter Inc suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following Chinas establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city. Facebook...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020