Left Menu
Development News Edition

New study looks at opioid use, driving outcomes among older adults

A new study looks at the relationship between opioid (medicines used for pain relief, including anaesthesia) use and driving among older adults.

ANI | Colorado | Updated: 07-07-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 09:42 IST
New study looks at opioid use, driving outcomes among older adults
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study looks at the relationship between opioid (medicines used for pain relief, including anaesthesia) use and driving among older adults. The study's results led by faculty at the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus was published in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine.

"We chose to focus on older adults because they face an increased risk of experiencing chronic pain and are commonly prescribed opioid medication as a treatment," said Emmy Betz, MD, MDH, emergency physician and researcher at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. "However, it's known that the side effects of opioid medications can compromise driving abilities, and we wanted to find out more about the current relationship between the two among an older population." The researchers examined data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety's Longitudinal Research on Aging Drivers (LongROAD) study, one of the largest and most comprehensive databases available on senior drivers incorporating 2,990 participants being followed for five years. Data presented the opportunity to examine opioid use in a large cohort of older drivers (65 to 79 years old). More specifically, the goal of the researchers was to answer three questions through a cross-sectional analysis of data:

1) The prevalence of opioid use. 2) The prevalence and severity of daily pain.

3) The associations between opioid use, pain levels and self-reported driving behaviours. "We're hoping clinicians will use these findings in their conversations with older patients about opioid use and driving safety," study co-author Carolyn DiGuiseppi, MD, PhD, adds.

The researchers found that out of the 2,949 LongROAD participants with medication data, 169 reported currently taking an opioid. These participants had a higher self-reported level of pain in the past seven days. It's noted, there was a 5.4 per cent increase in reported crashes or police action in the last year among opioid users versus nonusers. However, older drivers who reported currently taking an opioid were more likely to self- regulate and reduce their driving and to report lower self-rated driving ability. The data also showed complex relationships when looked at through socioeconomic factors. For example, older adults with lower incomes were more likely to use opioids, but this could be due to the lesser ability to access alternative pain control modalities such as massage, physical therapy and acupuncture.

"It's encouraging that older adults appear to regulate their driving as a way to mitigate the negative effects of opioid medications," said Betz. "However, future research should look more closely at socioeconomic factors related to opioid use among older adults, as well as the effects of the painful medical conditions for which the opioids are being taken." "The AAA Foundation and the LongROAD research team, which includes the University of Colorado, are working together to improve the safety and mobility of our older drivers," said Dr David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. "This multi-year research program ensures we are able to develop effective countermeasures for this population." (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Feedback sought on proposal to develop commercial film facilities in Christchurch

The Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Poto Williams, is seeking feedback on a proposal to better enable the development and operation of commercial film and video facilities in Christchurch.The Proposal, developed by...

American student released after 486 days in Egyptian prison

An American medical student detained without trial in an Egyptian prison for nearly 500 days has been freednd returned to the United States, the US State Department said on Monday. The release of Mohamed Amashah, a dual Egyptian-American ci...

WNBA players to spotlight Breonna Taylor on jerseys

WNBA players will wear uniforms for the opening weekend of the season featuring Breonna Taylors name when the league begins play later this month. Players will also wear warmup shirts that read Black Lives Matter on the front and Say Her Na...

Mourinho delighted by Lloris-Son clash during Tottenham win

When Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris confronted Son Heung-min on the field at halftime, Jose Mourinho was far from annoyed. The manager renowned for his own flashpoints and volatility was delighted to see tensions between teammates erupting i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020