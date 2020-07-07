Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctor hugs recovered COVID-19 patients as parting gesture

"Their plasma can be used to treat other COVID-19 patients as they have the antibodies," he said, adding that the recovered patients are the best persons to share their health experience with others. On his experience of treating coronavirus cases, Gomes said there is a symptom called 'shortness of breath'.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-07-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 10:32 IST
Doctor hugs recovered COVID-19 patients as parting gesture
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A doctor at a Goa hospital for COVID-19 treatment has been giving a warm send-off to recovered patients by hugging them to send across a message to the society to accept these people and not ostracise them. Dr Edwin Gomes, the Goa Medical Colleges medicine department head who led a team of doctors at the Margao-based ESI hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, has hugged almost 190 patients at the time of their discharge in the last three months.

Back home after 98 days of duty at the hospital, Gomes told PTI, "I hug all the patients when they are discharged after testing negative." The doctor said this is his way of sending across a message to everybody to not reject these patients, whom he termed as "COVID angels". "Their plasma can be used to treat other COVID-19 patients as they have the antibodies," he said, adding that the recovered patients are the best persons to share their health experience with others.

On his experience of treating coronavirus cases, Gomes said there is a symptom called 'shortness of breath'. "If one misses that and goes into the breathlessness phase, then it becomes difficult to save the person. One must seek medical help when there is shortness of breath, which these people (recovered patients) know, he explained.

He also lauded a patient, who after recovering from the infection helped other patients in the hospital. "After recovering, this patient from Mangor Hill (a COVID-19 hotspot in Vasco town of Goa) helped other patients by feeding them, putting the bed pan. He was like a nurse. If some patient had a query, he would answer, he said.

Gomes said such kind of people could be roped in to work at the COVID care centres set up by the state government. The doctor also said that many COVID-19 patients who came to the hospital from Mangor Hill area were in a bad health condition.

"At least 25 per cent of the patients from Mangor Hill have got a second life," he added..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Miami rolls back restaurant dining as U.S. coronavirus deaths top 130,000

Floridas greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering restaurant dining closed on Monday as COVID-19 cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the U.S. death toll topped 130,...

White woman charged after racist Central Park confrontation

A white woman who called the police during a videotaped dispute with a Black man over walking her dog without a leash in Central Park was charged Monday with filing a false police report. In May, Amy Cooper drew widespread condemnation for ...

Maruti Suzuki India partners with Axis Bank for easy vehicle financing options

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd MSIL on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Axis Bank to offer easy vehicle financing options for potential car buyers. Under the partnership, Axis Bank will offer a variety of options...

Caplin Point Labs’ subsidiary inks distribution pact with Xellia Pharma for 5 injectables in US

Drug firm Caplin Point Laboratories on Tuesday said its subsidiary has entered into a distribution agreement with Xellia Pharmaceuticals for five injectable products in the US. The first product is expected to be launched shortly, while ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020