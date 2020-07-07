Left Menu
'From warriors to saviours': AAP MLA Raghav Chadha urges COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma

AAP MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha has appealed to recovered COVID-19 patients to come forward to donate their plasma, saying they are warriors who defeated the disease and they now have a chance to become saviours.

Updated: 07-07-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 12:10 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@raghav_chadha)

AAP MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha has appealed to recovered COVID-19 patients to come forward to donate their plasma, saying they are warriors who defeated the disease and they now have a chance to become saviours. He said a pint of a recovered patient's plasma can save up to two lives.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the country's first plasma bank at the state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Vasant Kunj to facilitate plasma therapy treatment for coronavirus patients. "Not very often does God give one an opportunity to save another life. I think that the opportunity is given to the chosen ones. All those who have defeated COVID-19 are warriors but they can also become saviours by donating their plasma," the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Rajinder Nagar told PTI.

On the plasma bank, Chadha, who is overseeing the project, said, "The challenge that we face is convincing people to come forward and make plasma donations." He said some people are scared of visiting hospitals. "We have set up a team of trained doctors. These doctors counsel the potential donor and convince them to come forward and donate plasma," he said.

"Separate lifts have been designated at the plasma bank for plasma donors. Plasma bank has been set up at a location which is disconnected from the main hospital so that patients don't have to go through that (hospital) to reach the plasma centre. The comfort of the donor is ensured," he added. Chadha said the process of plasma donation is painless and lasts about 40 minutes. It starts with a well-being session, followed by the actual medical process.

"We have received over 30 donations till now at Delhi's Plasma Bank and are expecting many more in the next couple of weeks," he said. He said all necessary precautions and steps are being taken at the medical facility to ensure that the exercise results in helping COVID-19 patients recover.

COVID-19 survivors in the 18 to 60 age group and with weight above 50 kg are eligible to donate plasma after completion of the 14-day recovery period. However, women who have given birth recently and people with comorbidities cannot donate plasma.

