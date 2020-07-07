Left Menu
Development News Edition

Outlook for diagnostics industry favourable for growth: Dr Lal PathLabs

The diagnostics industry is fragmented, and while unorganised players make up for majority of the pie, the organised sector is continuously increasing its share of the market, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak, it added. The unorganised sector constitutes around 48 per cent of the market, while the organised national branded and regional chains constitute around 15 per cent, and the rest is with labs attached with hospitals, Dr Lal PathLabs said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:09 IST
Outlook for diagnostics industry favourable for growth: Dr Lal PathLabs
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@lalpathlabs)

The outlook for diagnostics industry in India is favourable for growth with rapid technological advancements in healthcare industry, and doctors increasingly relying on evidence-based treatment, Dr Lal PathLabs has said. The company, in its Annual Report for 2019-20, stated that instances and situations like the COVID-19 outbreak further boost the importance of diagnostics as an integral part of healthcare system.

"Therefore, sustainable growth in the industry is likely," Dr Lal PathLabs noted. With emphasis on providing quality services and compliance, the organised players will benefit from such developments, the company said.

The Indian diagnostics market, including radiology, is estimated to be around Rs 80,000 crore, and private players are estimated to constitute around Rs 45,000 crore of this market, the company said. The diagnostics industry is fragmented, and while unorganised players make up for majority of the pie, the organised sector is continuously increasing its share of the market, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak, it added.

The unorganised sector constitutes around 48 per cent of the market, while the organised national branded and regional chains constitute around 15 per cent, and the rest is with labs attached with hospitals, Dr Lal PathLabs said. Commenting on the company's business performance, Dr PathLabs Executive Chairman Arvind Lal said the firm continues to emphasise patient volumes over test prices.

"We have built strong economies of scale which have further helped us expand our offerings and network. Our Kolkata reference lab is scaling up well with the east, north east and central zones in focus," he added. The company's primary focus currently remains on penetrating deeper into the markets where it is present already, while looking at exploring inorganic opportunities in the western and southern geographies, Lal said.

Dr Lal PathLabs Managing Director Om Prakash Manchanda said the company has been judiciously working on enhancing its product mix, geographic mix and channel mix, which has resulted in reduced dependence on its dominant Delhi-NCR market. "Just to share some statistics, revenue contribution from rest of India market increased to 60 per cent with double-digit growth of 15 per cent in FY20. This complements our cluster city approach where we develop important pockets outside our core markets to drive volumes," he added.

The company has concurrently undertaken small-sized acquisitions in order to extend its offerings in high-potential territories and as a strategy this approach will continue, Manchanda noted. "With a clear belief in the potential of the industry we maintain our long-term vision for growth and will resume multiple initiatives actively towards further expanding operations as the situation allows," he added.

Last fiscal, the company said it served 1.94 crore patients and processed 4.77 crore samples. As on March 31, 2020, the company had 216 clinical laboratories, 3,095 patient service centres (PSCs) and 6,995 pick-up points (PUPs).

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Badminton-BWF cancels China Masters, Dutch Open due to coronavirus

Badmintons BWF Tour Super 100 events in China and Netherlands have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, the Badminton World Federation BWF said on Tuesday. The China Masters, originally scheduled for February and March, was initial...

COVID-19: Delhi's bio-medical waste treatment facilities under pressure due to increased load

The two common bio-medical waste treatment facilities CBWTF in the city are grappling with increased load due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with their operators saying the pressure is set to increase with rising cases. The two CBWTFs in Delhi a...

Israeli public health director quits, raps swift reopening of economy

Israels public health director quit on Tuesday amid a spike in new coronavirus cases, saying it had reopened the economy too rapidly and had lost its way in dealing with the pandemic. Siegal Sadetzki, an epidemiologist, announced her resign...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now No more eating outFloridas greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering restaurant dining closed as COVID-19 cases surged nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020