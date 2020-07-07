Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamelodi West Labour Centre closed after officer tests COVID-19 positive

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Employment and Labour said the building in Pretoria will be disinfected for the duration of the closure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:14 IST
Mamelodi West Labour Centre closed after officer tests COVID-19 positive
Officials at the centre, especially those who came in contact with the client service officer, will be subjected to the necessary Covid-19 related protocols. Image Credit: ANI

A Mamelodi West Labour Centre was forced to shut its doors after an officer tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Employment and Labour said the building in Pretoria will be disinfected for the duration of the closure.

Officials at the centre, especially those who came in contact with the client service officer, will be subjected to the necessary Covid-19 related protocols.

The department's Gauteng Chief Director: Provincial Operations Tshepo Mokomatsidi said strict protocols are in place.

"Our office might be closed but our service continues and work still goes on as we speak because some of our officials are working remotely from home. This goes to show how our team recognises the seriousness of the situation," said Mokomatsidi.

The department's Director-General Thobile Lamati has previously stated that the safety of staff remains paramount.

"Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible," he said.

The centre is expected to reopen on Wednesday, 8 July and will function under skeletal staff, as some employees will be in isolation.

Meanwhile, the department has advised clients to visit nearby offices and be mindful of the fact that they could be in long ques due to the pressure from other offices.

"We apologise for the inconvenience the closure might cause."

The department also encouraged clients to use its online services on www.labour.gov.za

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Badminton-BWF cancels China Masters, Dutch Open due to coronavirus

Badmintons BWF Tour Super 100 events in China and Netherlands have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, the Badminton World Federation BWF said on Tuesday. The China Masters, originally scheduled for February and March, was initial...

COVID-19: Delhi's bio-medical waste treatment facilities under pressure due to increased load

The two common bio-medical waste treatment facilities CBWTF in the city are grappling with increased load due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with their operators saying the pressure is set to increase with rising cases. The two CBWTFs in Delhi a...

Israeli public health director quits, raps swift reopening of economy

Israels public health director quit on Tuesday amid a spike in new coronavirus cases, saying it had reopened the economy too rapidly and had lost its way in dealing with the pandemic. Siegal Sadetzki, an epidemiologist, announced her resign...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now No more eating outFloridas greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering restaurant dining closed as COVID-19 cases surged nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020