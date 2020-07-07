Mamelodi West Labour Centre closed after officer tests COVID-19 positive

A Mamelodi West Labour Centre was forced to shut its doors after an officer tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Employment and Labour said the building in Pretoria will be disinfected for the duration of the closure.

Officials at the centre, especially those who came in contact with the client service officer, will be subjected to the necessary Covid-19 related protocols.

The department's Gauteng Chief Director: Provincial Operations Tshepo Mokomatsidi said strict protocols are in place.

"Our office might be closed but our service continues and work still goes on as we speak because some of our officials are working remotely from home. This goes to show how our team recognises the seriousness of the situation," said Mokomatsidi.

The department's Director-General Thobile Lamati has previously stated that the safety of staff remains paramount.

"Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible," he said.

The centre is expected to reopen on Wednesday, 8 July and will function under skeletal staff, as some employees will be in isolation.

Meanwhile, the department has advised clients to visit nearby offices and be mindful of the fact that they could be in long ques due to the pressure from other offices.

"We apologise for the inconvenience the closure might cause."

The department also encouraged clients to use its online services on www.labour.gov.za

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)