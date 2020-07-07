The U.S. government has awarded Novavax Inc $1.6 billion to cover testing, commercialization and manufacturing of a potential coronavirus vaccine in the United States, with the aim of delivering 100 million doses by January 2021.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, meanwhile, said the U.S. government has granted the drugmaker a $450 million deal to make and supply its potential COVID-19 antibody cocktail. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Spain's cabinet will on Tuesday approve the extension of measures aimed at easing the financial burden on rental tenants and homeowners hit by the coronavirus, government sources told Reuters. * The United Kingdom's suspected COVID-19 death toll has hit 55,398, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underline the country's status as one of the worst hit in the world.

* Italy is suspending all flights from Bangladesh for a week due to a "significant number" of passengers who tested positive for the coronavirus on a flight to Rome on Monday, the health ministry said. AMERICAS

* Florida's greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering restaurant dining closed on Monday as COVID-19 cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the U.S. death toll exceeded 130,000. * Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he tested negative for coronavirus, a step he needed to take before traveling to Washington to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro cleared his public agenda for Tuesday morning as he awaited the result of a coronavirus test, with his office saying he was in good health. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Lockdown measures were reimposed in Australia's second biggest city, Melbourne, confining residents to their homes unless undertaking essential business for six weeks. * India's death toll surpassed 20,000 and case numbers surged as the South Asian nation pushed ahead with relaxations to its almost two-month lockdown amid grim economic forecasts.

* Armenia will not send athletes to the first Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games in the Russian city of Kazan in September due to concerns about the pandemic. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Doctors in Sierra Leone, who are refusing to treat COVID-19 patients to press demands for bonus payments and more protective equipment, threatened to suspend care for other patients too if the dispute is not resolved by Sunday. * Iran has recorded its highest number of deaths from COVID-19 within a 24-hour period, Health Ministry figures showed on Tuesday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * As the United States accelerates the search for a vaccine, tensions have erupted between government scientists and Moderna Inc, one of the leading developers.

* The World Health Organization is reviewing a report urging it to update guidance on the coronavirus after more than 200 scientists, in a letter to the agency, outlined evidence the virus can spread in tiny airborne particles. * China's Sinovac Biotech is starting Phase III trials of its potential coronavirus vaccine in Brazil.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * A five-day charge by world stocks fizzled on Tuesday as caution about renewed lockdowns took hold, though it was not enough to douse China's July hot streak.

* The euro zone economy will drop deeper into recession this year and rebound less steeply in 2021 than previously thought, the European Commission forecast on Tuesday, with France, Italy and Spain struggling the most. * The European Commission proposed measures to increase support for the wine industry, one of the agriculture and food sectors hardest hit.

* A draft annual policy roadmap won't directly mention Japan's target of achieving a primary budget surplus by fiscal 2025, as the pandemic changes priorities.