Left Menu
Development News Edition

People refusing coronavirus treatment may face jail in Italy's Veneto

People who test positive for the coronavirus but refuse hospital treatment could face a prison sentence under a new regulation introduced in Italy's northeastern region of Veneto. The order by Governor Luca Zaia says that until the end of July hospitals must tell the public prosecutor's office of anyone refusing admission after testing positive.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:56 IST
People refusing coronavirus treatment may face jail in Italy's Veneto
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

People who test positive for the coronavirus but refuse hospital treatment could face a prison sentence under a new regulation introduced in Italy's northeastern region of Veneto.

The order by Governor Luca Zaia says that until the end of July hospitals must tell the public prosecutor's office of anyone refusing admission after testing positive. Anyone returning to Veneto, which includes the city of Venice, must also be given two compulsory swab tests, Monday's regional order says if they are returning from a business trip outside the European Union or a non-Schengen country.

Under Italian law, anyone who negligently spreads an epidemic risks a prison sentence up to 12 years, while anyone who does so wilfully may face up to life imprisonment. "It is a way to partially compensate the national law that does not require isolation upon return from a non-EU country if the stay abroad lasts up to five days", Zaia said during a news briefing which was streamed via Facebook.

Zaia's order says that the person's employer faces a penalty of 1,000 euros multiplied by the number of its employees if it does not enforce the rule. The last available data on coronavirus cases released on July 6 for Veneto shows the region had a total of 169 people hospitalized, but it said it was concerned by 28 new infections, of which 15 were related to travel abroad.

The spike in cases has attracted widespread interest in Italy, which is one of the world's worst hit countries with a total of 34,869 dead and 241,819 infected with the coronavirus. Minister of Health Roberto Speranza said on Sunday that Italy is considering compulsory health treatment in cases where a person has to be treated and does not.

The Ministry of Health did not respond to a request for comment on Veneto's move.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

New York expands coronavirus travel quarantine as U.S. pandemic widens

Visitors from three more U.S. states who travel to New York will be required to quarantine for 14 days to control the spread of coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday, as alarm grew over a surge in infections in large parts of t...

Brazil's Bolsonaro, long a skeptic, tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after months of playing down the severity of the virus which he has called a little flu. The right-wing populist said in an interview broadcast...

Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after months of downplaying the virus severity. Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia.Im well, norma...

Prasar Bharati gets 5 new board members

Five part-time members have been appointed to the Prasar Bharati board, including veteran journalist Ashok Kumar Tandon, music composer Salim Merchant and BJPs Shaina NC, according to an official order on Tuesday. The government is in the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020