Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fairyland, baker, tennis club: a snapshot of pandemic aid in one city

La Farine bakery and its neighbor Wood Tavern each got between $350,000 and $1 million, but on the same block the clothing store, which just reopened, and the dog groomer, which has not, are not on the list of recipients, nor are the two restaurants across the street. It is not clear, though, if those businesses received no aid under PPP because the list of names released by the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration on Monday covered only those approved for $150,000 or more, which accounted for 73% of the disbursed funds.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:14 IST
Fairyland, baker, tennis club: a snapshot of pandemic aid in one city

A roster of businesses receiving a piece of the $660 billion U.S. Paycheck Protection Program illustrates how deeply the government's pandemic aid has reached into the everyday lives of Americans, yet at the same time how unevenly and fleetingly.

Take, for example, Oakland, California, a city of nearly half a million across the bay from San Francisco. Among those approved for a forgivable loan of at least $150,000, data released Monday showed: the iconic Children's Fairyland, the zoo, and the city's best-known ice cream parlor.

Kymberly Miller, Fairyland's executive director, said she used the $400,000 loan to pay her 56 staff. The funds run out Tuesday. The outdoor amusement park for the very young has been closed since March, and state health orders look likely to prevent any reopening until August at the earliest.

Financially, Miller said, "we're on the bubble ... it's not a pretty picture." The city's zoo, too, has depleted its loan, which was between $2 million and $5 million. Fenton's Creamery, which got its start in Oakland in 1894, got a loan of between $1 million and $2 million.

The Oakland Hills Tennis Club received its loan of between $150,000 and $350,000 in April, when it was closed, and has not been charging members full dues since. In a newsletter published this month on its website, it told members it had depleted its PPP loan and, even as it has partially reopened, has begun to furlough some of its 51 employees. Calls and an email to the club weren't returned. Along Telegraph Avenue, which cuts across the city north to south, some 40 recipients included Bay Area Legal Aid, which provides free legal assistance to low-income people; several medical and dental offices; one Korean restaurant among at least a dozen clustered together; and a cannabis sales software firm called Treez.

On College Avenue, which starts in neighboring Berkeley at the University of California campus and ends at the California College of the Arts, 20 different businesses are listed as recipients, including one of Oakland's best-known pizza shops, Zachary's, which got between $1 million and $2 million. La Farine bakery and its neighbor Wood Tavern each got between $350,000 and $1 million, but on the same block the clothing store, which just reopened, and the dog groomer, which has not, are not on the list of recipients, nor are the two restaurants across the street.

It is not clear, though, if those businesses received no aid under PPP because the list of names released by the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration on Monday covered only those approved for $150,000 or more, which accounted for 73% of the disbursed funds. Indeed, the vast majority of loan recipients - more than 4.2 million out of nearly 4.9 million nationally - took less than that amount, with the average loan totaling $107,000. Oakland businesses received about 7,500 loans, of which 1,100 were for more than $150,000. In all, the loans totaled between $460 million and $1.1 billion, the data shows.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Criminal injured after gunfight with police in UP's Noida

An alleged criminal, involved in a shootout at a fuel station a week ago, was arrested after he suffered injury during a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Tuesday, officials said. While Suraj Tanwar was held, his partner manag...

Maharashtra CM inaugurates Yotta Data Centre

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday virtually inaugurated worlds second largest and Asias largest data centre facility Yotta Data Centre, an official statement said here. The facility is located at Hiranandani Fortune Cit...

Zimbabwe deports Pakistani diplomat for flouting illegal trafficking rules: Sources

Zimbabwe has deported a Pakistani diplomat for flouting multiple local and international laws related to illegal trafficking, sources said. According to the sources, diplomat Waqas Ahmad, employed in Pakistan embassy in Harare, was intercep...

Restriction on marriages in convention halls in Karnataka's Kalaburagi in view of COVID-19

The Kalaburagi district administration on Tuesday restricted marriages at public places and convention halls in the district and said that such ceremonies cannot be held even at homes in view of the prevailing situation due to COVID-19. Dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020