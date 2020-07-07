Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO official watching for rise in virus deaths

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:17 IST
WHO official watching for rise in virus deaths

The emergencies chief of the World Health Organisation says the coronavirus is continuing to gain pace globally. Noting the marked increase in the number of confirmed cases being reported in the past five or six weeks, he warned that a spike in deaths could be soon to follow. “In April and May, we were dealing with 100,000 cases a day,” said Dr Michael Ryan during a Tuesday press briefing. “Today we're dealing with 200,000 a day.” Ryan said the number of COVID-19 deaths appeared to be stable for the moment, but he cautioned that there is often a lag time between when confirmed cases increase and when deaths are reported due to the time it takes for the coronavirus to run its course in patients.

Ryan also dismissed the idea that the significant jump in cases was due to more widespread testing and, said, “This epidemic is accelerating." He says he hopes the collective knowledge gained about effectively treating COVID-19 patients helps keep the death rate relatively low, but that can't be guaranteed. “We've only really experienced this rapid increase in cases over the last five to six weeks,” Ryan said. “So I don't think it should be a surprise if the deaths start to rise again.”

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Renovation of centuries-old Theerthavari Mandapam nears completion

Repair work on the centuries-old Theerthavari Mandapam here is finally nearing completion, the Vaigai Nadi Makkal organisation said. The state government had allocated Rs 85 lakh to repair the damages in Theerthavari Mandapam. Of the 36 pil...

1 held for murder in Muzaffarnagar

After a woman was found murdered in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police have arrested one suspect in the case, officials said on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Sohanbir, had an affair with the woman named Ruchi, but allegedly...

Gas leak: LG Polymers CEO, 11 others held

Eds adding details Amaravati, July 7 PTI Police on Tuesday night arrested the CEO of LG Polymers and its two directors, besides nine other company officials in connection with the May 7 styrene vapour leak incident at Visakhapatnam, in...

Criminal injured after gunfight with police in UP's Noida

An alleged criminal, involved in a shootout at a fuel station a week ago, was arrested after he suffered injury during a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Tuesday, officials said. While Suraj Tanwar was held, his partner manag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020