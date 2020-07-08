Left Menu
Development News Edition

World must do better to prevent children ‘dying needlessly’ from AIDS-related illnesses

UNAIDS reports that children are “dying needlessly” from AIDS-related illnesses, even though simple and cheap treatments could save their lives.

UN News | Updated: 08-07-2020 07:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 07:29 IST
World must do better to prevent children ‘dying needlessly’ from AIDS-related illnesses
UNAIDS has issued the latest report on progress towards the Start Free, Stay Free, AIDS-Free targets. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNAIDS)

Despite progress in the global battle against HIV, the response on behalf of children has fallen behind, the UN agency leading the fight to stamp out the virus said on Tuesday.

UNAIDS reports that children are "dying needlessly" from AIDS-related illnesses, even though simple and cheap treatments could save their lives.

"To see so many tools available, so many new HIV infections among children that have been prevented, so many children living with HIV doing well, but to see others missed and still left behind is a tragedy", said Winnie Byanyima, UNAIDS Executive Director.

"We cannot accept that tens of thousands of children still become infected with HIV and die from AIDS-related illnesses every year."

Start Free, Stay Free

UNAIDS has issued the latest report on progress towards the Start Free, Stay Free, AIDS-Free targets.

The UN agency and the United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) launched the framework in 2016.

It is built around three concepts: that babies have the right to be born HIV-free; that children, adolescents and young women have the right to stay free from HIV through prevention; and that those children and young people who acquire the virus have the right to be diagnosed, treated and cared for so that they can remain AIDS-free.

In line with these targets, countries had agreed to reduce new HIV infections among children 14 and under, to less than 40,000 by 2018, and 20,000 this year.

Thousands newly infected

However, data shows an estimated 150,000 children were newly infected in 2019. While the figure represents a 52 per cent reduction since 2010, it is still four times the 2018 target.

Although 85 per cent of pregnant women living with HIV received antiretroviral treatment (ARVs) in 2019, the study shows unequal access to services means children are still becoming infected.

Countries also called for providing ARVs to 1.4 million children living with HIV by 2020. Last year, only 950,000 were reached.

Targets can still be achieved

"The lack of optimal HIV medicines with suitable paediatric formulations has been a longstanding barrier to improving health outcomes for children living with HIV, contributing towards low treatment coverage", said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Access to services for vulnerable groups must be expanded through stronger community engagement, improved service delivery and tackling stigma and discrimination."

Despite the grim news, UNAIDS said the world can still commit to achieving the Star Free, Stay Free. AIDS-Free targets.

"We can do better. We must do better", added Ms Byanyima. "We know how to save lives and stop new HIV infections among children. I demand that we spare no effort. Anything less is shameful."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., S.Korean officials discuss N.Korea strategy as Pyongyang rejects talks

The U.S. point man for North Korea met with South Korean officials in Seoul on Wednesday for talks, overshadowed by Pyongyangs insistence that it has no intention of returning to denuclearisation negotiations any time soon.Stephen Biegun, w...

Colombia's ELN rebels call for 90-day bilateral ceasefire

Colombias biggest active guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army ELN, called for a bilateral ceasefire of at least 90 days to help fight the coronavirus pandemic and re-establish peace talks late on Tuesday. The left-wing rebel groups...

Stranded RSE workers in NZ to be able to work with more flexible hours

Recognised Seasonal Employers and migrant seasonal workers stranded in New Zealand will be able to continue working and supporting themselves with more flexible hours and roles, says Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway.The time-limited ...

NASA adds more safety fixes for Boeing's crew capsule

NASA has added more safety fixes for Boeings space capsule before it can fly astronauts following a pair of close calls during last years test flight. In closing out the seven-month investigation, NASA officials said Tuesday they have now i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020