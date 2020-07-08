Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Bolsonaro tests positive Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus after months minimizing the severity of the pandemic and defying medical experts, even as the virus has killed more than 66,000 people in his country.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 11:51 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Neurological complications

Scientists warned on Wednesday of a potential wave of coronavirus-related brain damage as new evidence suggested COVID-19 can lead to severe neurological complications, including inflammation, psychosis and delirium. A study by researchers at University College London (UCL) described 43 cases of patients with COVID-19 who suffered either temporary brain dysfunction, strokes, nerve damage or other serious brain effects. Adrian Owen, a neuroscientist at Western University in Canada, said the emerging evidence underlined the need for large, detailed studies and global data collection to assess how common such neurological and psychiatric complications were.

He is running a international research project at covidbrainstudy.com where patients can sign up to complete a series of cognitive tests to see whether their brain functions have altered since getting COVID-19. 'Emerging evidence' of airborne transmission

The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged "evidence emerging" of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance on how the respiratory disease passes between people. Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on the COVID-19 pandemic at the WHO, said the WHO would publish a scientific brief summarising the state of knowledge on modes of transmission of the virus in the coming days.

Any change in the WHO's assessment of risk of transmission could affect its current advice on keeping 1-metre (3.3 feet) of physical distancing. Governments, which rely on the agency for guidance policy, may also have to adjust public health measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. Marshalling the forces

While a laggard in the global vaccine industry, China, where the new coronavirus is thought to have originated, has brought state, military and private sectors together in a quest to develop a vaccine to help combat COVID-19 which has killed over 500,000 people worldwide. China's use of command economy-type tools is so far yielding results. A state-controlled entity, for example, completed two vaccine plants at what it called the "war time speed" of a couple of months, while state-owned enterprises and the military have allowed experimental shots to be used on staff.

It is also focused mainly on inactivated vaccine technology - a technology that is well known and has been used to make vaccines against diseases such as influenza and measles - something which could raise the chances of success. Bolsonaro tests positive

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus after months minimizing the severity of the pandemic and defying medical experts, even as the virus has killed more than 66,000 people in his country. Announcing his infection, the 65-year-old former army captain continued to dismiss the dangers of the virus and credited unproven treatments for his mild symptoms, echoing his political role model, U.S. President Donald Trump.

Finishing the interview with three TV channels, Bolsonaro stepped back and removed his mask to reveal a smile, adding: "You can see from my face that I'm well and I'm calm."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Michael Bay’s ‘Songbird’ to be first movie to shoot in LA during the pandemic

Pandemic-themed Songbird, produced by Michael Bay, is set to be the first film to shoot in Los Angeles ever since the production halt due to coronavirus. The production was slapped with a Do Not Work notice on July 2 by SAG-AFTRA but it was...

Govt probe into RGF transactions is 'natural outcome' of information brought out in public domain. Modi govt committed to transparency: BJP.

Govt probe into RGF transactions is natural outcome of information brought out in public domain. Modi govt committed to transparency BJP....

CM orders strict action against vandalism at Ambedkar's house

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he has instructed police to take strict action against those involved in vandalism at Dr B R Ambedkars house Rajgruh in Mumbai. Terming the incident as shocking, Thackeray said t...

India arrests South Korean CEO, 11 others for gas leak at LG Polymers

Indian police have arrested 12 LG Polymers officials, including its South Korean Chief Executive Sunkey Jeong, an officer said on Wednesday, two months after a gas leak at the companys south Indian chemical plant killed 12. The arrests were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020