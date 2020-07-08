Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-EU reaches deals with Roche, Merck for supply of COVID-19 drugs - source

The European Commission has reached agreements with pharmaceutical companies Roche and Merck KGaA to supply experimental drugs that can be used to treat COVID-19 patients, a commission source told Reuters on Wednesday. The EU executive agreed to the deal to source Roche's RoActemra and Merck's Rebif for supply to any 27 EU members states willing to buy them, the source who is familiar with the issue told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:34 IST
EXCLUSIVE-EU reaches deals with Roche, Merck for supply of COVID-19 drugs - source

The European Commission has reached agreements with pharmaceutical companies Roche and Merck KGaA to supply experimental drugs that can be used to treat COVID-19 patients, a commission source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The EU executive agreed to the deal to source Roche's RoActemra and Merck's Rebif for supply to any 27 EU members states willing to buy them, the source who is familiar with the issue told Reuters. The person declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the topic. The source declined to disclose the terms of the deal.

Roche and Merck were not immediately available for comment. A commission spokeswoman was also not immediately available for comment. The agreements follow requests from EU states in May to acquire the two drugs which are considered potentially useful against COVID-19.

RoActemra is a drug for rheumatoid arthritis, which has been tested on COVID-19 patients in combination with Gilead's antiviral remdesivir, the only treatment so far authorised by the European Union for its use against COVID-19. Rebif is used to treat multiple sclerosis patients. It was originally developed by the Swiss biotech firm Serono before Merck bought the company.

Both drugs target proteins in the body associated with inflammation, and there is some hope that they may help severely ill COVID-19 patients suffering from a so-called cytokine storm, a severe immune system reaction that in some cases has led to organ failure of those infected with the new coronavirus. The companies said in letters sent to the EU Commission that they could meet demand from EU countries, the EU source said, declining to name the EU states that expressed interest in the drugs.

EU countries have now to agree with the companies on the supplies needed, the source said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

203 lakh ton food grains to be provided free to 81 Crore people for 5 months till November, says Javadekar

The Cabinet approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for further five months under which 203 lakh tons of grains will be distributed among 81 crore people. In view of the need for continuous support to the poor and ...

TN Electricity Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Electricity Minister and AIADMK leader, P Thangamani has tested positive for coronavirus, a party spokespersonsaid here on Wednesday. The Minister was admitted to a private hospital for treatment today following the test result, he said.Tha...

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra Promote Housie Quiz App

Announce new brand ambassador Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India We are currently at a very extraordinary phase in our lives. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only taught us the relevance of hygiene and social distancing but also ...

Slovak government plans fourfold rise in deficit to battle coronavirus

Slovakias government approved on Wednesday a more than fourfold increase in the 2020 budget deficit target, to 11.95 billion euros, to factor in the costs of tackling the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.The target is up from an ori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020