Day record takes Romania's coronavirus cases over 30,000 - government

The number of coronavirus infections in Romania rose by a daily record of 555 new cases on the day taking the cumulative total to 30,175 cases, the government said on Wednesday, as the country is under a state of alert that is due to end on July 15.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus infections in Romania rose by a daily record of 555 new cases on the day taking the cumulative total to 30,175 cases, the government said on Wednesday, as the country is under a state of alert that is due to end on July 15. Since Romania's outbreak came to light on Feb. 26, 1,817 people have died.

President Klaus Iohannis ordered a strict lockdown in March to help rein in the outbreak and then replaced the state of emergency with the softer state of alert. About one third of Romania's cases have been concentrated in three cities: the capital Bucharest, the northern town of Suceava and in Transylvania's medieval city of Brasov.

