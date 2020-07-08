TN Electricity Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Electricity Minister and AIADMK leader, P Thangamani has tested positive for coronavirus, a party spokespersonsaid here on Wednesday. The Minister was admitted to a private hospital for treatment today following the test result, he said.

Thangamani, who holds the portfolios of power, prohibition and excise is also a senior AIADMK leader and party heavyweight in western Tamil Nadu. He is the second Minister to test positive after Higher EducationMinister K P Anbalagan.

DMK president M K Stalin, on his twitter handle said, he spoke to Thangamani over phone and wished him a speedy recovery. "Those in public service should be very cautious," Stalin, who is also the Leader of Opposition said.