TN Electricity Minister tests positive for coronavirus
The Minister was admitted to a private hospital for treatment today following the test result, he said. Thangamani, who holds the portfolios of power, prohibition and excise is also a senior AIADMK leader and party heavyweight in western Tamil Nadu.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 16:23 IST
Electricity Minister and AIADMK leader, P Thangamani has tested positive for coronavirus, a party spokespersonsaid here on Wednesday. The Minister was admitted to a private hospital for treatment today following the test result, he said.
Thangamani, who holds the portfolios of power, prohibition and excise is also a senior AIADMK leader and party heavyweight in western Tamil Nadu. He is the second Minister to test positive after Higher EducationMinister K P Anbalagan.
DMK president M K Stalin, on his twitter handle said, he spoke to Thangamani over phone and wished him a speedy recovery. "Those in public service should be very cautious," Stalin, who is also the Leader of Opposition said.
- READ MORE ON:
- P Thangamani
- AIADMK
- MK Stalin
- Tamil Nadu
- EducationMinister
- DMK
ALSO READ
DMK hits out at AIADMK govt over father-son duo death; Announces Rs 25 lakh aid to kin
Thoothukudi custodial death: TN govt hands over Rs 20 lakh as compensation; AIADMK, DMK also give Rs 25 lakh each
AIADMK vows justice in the deaths of father-son duo, DMK targets govt
SC seeks response on DMK petition for direction to TN Assembly speaker to decide disqualification pleas of 11 AIADMK MLAs.
AIADMK MLA tests positive for COVID-19