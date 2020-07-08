Left Menu
Development News Edition

749 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar

A total of 749 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar, informed the State Health Department.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:43 IST
749 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 749 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar, informed the State Health Department. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reaches 13,274, including 9,338 recovered cases said the health department.

Meanwhile, on the orders of District Magistrate, Patna will remain under lockdown from July 10 to July 16, in view of the CVOID-19 pandemic. India has reported a spike of 22,752 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases reported, 4,56,830 patients have been cured/discharged from the disease while one patient has been migrated, the Health Ministry informed. 482 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19 in the country, taking India's death toll to 20,642. It added that there are 2,64,944 active cases in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana: Make Dabwali separate district, demands Cong MLA

Congress MLA Amit Sihag met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here and demanded that Dabwali be made a separate district with Kalanwali subdivision included in it. Batting for Dabwali as a separate district, which he said was a dem...

2 civilians injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Kupwara

Two civilians were injured in the ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara district of North Kashmir on Wednesday. Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing mortars and other weapons along L...

Monsoon trough likely to shift northwards in next 24 hours: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD predicted the gradual shift of monsoon trough northwards along the foothills of Himalayas within the next 24 hours and isolated heavy falls over Kutch on Wednesday. The western end of monsoon trough i...

New Development Bank successfully places RMB 2 bln bond in China Interbank Bond Market

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- On July 6, 2020, the New Development Bank NDB successfully placed a RMB 2 bln bond in the China Interbank Bond Market, with a maturity of 5 years and a coupon rate of 3. By issuing the Bond, the Bank com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020