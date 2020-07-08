Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's Catalonia makes masks compulsory in public at all times

Authorities in the Basque Country made masks mandatory regardless of the distance between people in the small town of Ordizia, where another cluster of nearly 50 cases has been detected, said the region's health counsellor. Spanish authorities last month made wearing masks compulsory indoors and outdoors in all circumstances in which 1.5 metres (5 ft) of social distancing could not be maintained, and until a coronavirus cure or vaccine is found.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:05 IST
Spain's Catalonia makes masks compulsory in public at all times
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Catalonia on Wednesday ordered all residents and visitors to wear face masks in public at all times, becoming the first Spanish region to toughen a national directive mandating their use when in close proximity to others. The order, which takes effect on Thursday, was announced by regional leader Quim Torra four days after more than 200,000 people in the Segria area were placed under a local lockdown following a series of coronavirus outbreaks there.

"Masks will be mandatory all over Catalonia, not just in the Segria region... I think it's an important measure," Torra told the regional parliament. "We will distribute protective equipment." Another Spanish region took a similar decision shortly afterwards. Authorities in the Basque Country made masks mandatory regardless of the distance between people in the small town of Ordizia, where another cluster of nearly 50 cases has been detected, said the region's health counsellor.

Spanish authorities last month made wearing masks compulsory indoors and outdoors in all circumstances in which 1.5 metres (5 ft) of social distancing could not be maintained, and until a coronavirus cure or vaccine is found. Torra's order removed that social distancing exception for Catalonia, making masks compulsory in all social situations.

The tougher measure aims to stave off a relaxation in attitudes towards the virus observed among some citizens, officials said. 100 EURO FINE

Masks will be mandatory in Catalonia for people above six years old outdoors and in any indoor space open to the public regardless of the physical distance between people, regional government spokeswoman Meritxell Budo told a press briefing. Breaking this obligation will result in a 100 euro fine, she added.

The pandemic has hit Spain harder than most other European countries, causing more than 28,000 deaths and close to 270,000 infections, according to official data. In Italy, also badly affected, the same strict mask-wearing rules are in effect until July 14 in regional COVID-19 epicentre Lombardy. Elsewhere in the country, wearing masks is not obligatory outside for those who can keep a safe distance from others.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Serbian president appeals to protesters after dozens hurt in Belgrade clashes

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on protesters on Wednesday to stop attending anti-government rallies to avoid further spread of the coronavirus, warning there were no beds left in hospitals, after dozens of demonstrators and polic...

India's Cipla prices its generic remdesivir at $53.34 per vial, below rivals

Cipla Ltd has priced its generic version of remdesivir, Cipremi, at 4,000 rupees 53.34 per 100 mg vial, the Indian drugmaker said on Wednesday, making it among the lowest priced versions of the COVID-19 treatment available so far globally. ...

Dutch banks join forces in fight against money laundering

Dutch banks ING, ABN Amro and Rabobank said on Wednesday they would join forces in the fight against money laundering by sharing transaction data.Together with the smaller Volksbank and Triodos Bank, the three largest Dutch banks said they ...

Indians have done their best to respond to China's 'incredibly aggressive actions': Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Indians have done their best to respond to Chinas incredibly aggressive actions, asserting that Beijing has a pattern of instigating territorial disputes and the world shouldnt allow ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020