JPMorgan puts plans for Ohio office return on hold indefinitely- Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:27 IST
JPMorgan Chase & Co is pulling back on returning employees to offices in Columbus, Ohio, after coronavirus cases in the state jumped, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-08/jpmorgan-puts-plans-for-ohio-office-return-on-hold-indefinitely?sref=V7uxlNge on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the decision. Plans by the biggest U.S. bank to bring back as many as half of its workers to buildings in the city between July 13 and Labor Day are on hold indefinitely, according to the report.

The bank is making plans to start a first phase of returning workers in additional states including Delaware starting in mid-August, Bloomberg said. JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

