Left Menu
Development News Edition

'A hot mess': Americans face testing delays as virus surges

I just don't know how -- with the resources and the people we have and the money we have -- we can't get this right,” she said. Four months, 3 million confirmed infections and over 130,000 deaths into the coronavirus outbreak in the US, Americans confronted with a resurgence of the scourge are facing long lines at testing sites in the summer heat or are getting turned away.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-07-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 02:47 IST
'A hot mess': Americans face testing delays as virus surges

For two weeks, Rachael Jones has stayed home, going without a paycheck while waiting and waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test from a pharmacy near Philadelphia. “I'm just so disappointed. I just don't know how -- with the resources and the people we have and the money we have -- we can't get this right,” she said.

Four months, 3 million confirmed infections and over 130,000 deaths into the coronavirus outbreak in the US, Americans confronted with a resurgence of the scourge are facing long lines at testing sites in the summer heat or are getting turned away. Others are going a week or more without receiving a diagnosis.

Some sites are running out of kits, while labs are reporting shortages of materials and workers to process the swabs. Some frustrated Americans are left to wonder why the US can't seem to get its act together, especially after it was given fair warning as the virus wreaked havoc in China and then Italy, Spain and New York.

“It's a hot mess,” said 47-year-old Jennifer Hudson of Tucson, Arizona. “The fact that we're relying on companies and we don't have a national response to this, it's ridiculous. … It's keeping people who need tests from getting tests.” It took Hudson five days to make an appointment through a CVS pharmacy near her home. She booked a drive-up test over the weekend, more than a week after her symptoms — fatigue, shortness of breath, headache and sore throat — first emerged.

The clinic informed her that her results would probably be delayed. Testing has been ramped up nationwide, reaching about 640,000 tests per day on average, up from around 518,000 two weeks ago, according to an Associated Press analysis. Newly confirmed infections per day in the US are running at over 50,000, breaking records at practically every turn.

More testing tends to lead to more cases found. But in an alarming indicator, the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus is on the rise across nearly the entire country, hitting almost 27 per cent in Arizona, 19 per cent in Florida and 17 per cent in South Carolina. While the U.S. has conducted more tests than any other nation, it ranks in the middle of the pack in testing per capita, behind Russia, Spain and Australia, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“I am stunned that as a nation, six months into this pandemic, we still can't figure out how to deliver testing to the American people when they need it,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of Harvard's Global Health Institute. “It is an abject failure of leadership and shows that the federal government has not prioritized testing in a way that will allow us to get through this pandemic.” Testing alone without adequate contact tracing and quarantine measures won't control the spread of the scourge, according to health experts.

But they say delays in testing can lead to more infections by leaving people in the dark as to whether they need to isolate themselves..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Carlos Ghosn's accused smugglers unlikely to win quick bail

A U.S. judge said she is unlikely to quickly release a Massachusetts father and son being held on charges they helped smuggle former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan.At a Wednesday hearing in Boston, U.S. District Judge In...

Health News Roundup: Widening U.S. outbreak stirs fear of resurgence; Biogen moves forward with potential Alzheimer's drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Widening U.S. outbreak stirs fear of resurgence in early hard-hit statesNew Jersey on Wednesday adopted one of the toughest coronavirus face mask orders in the United States and New York ...

Facebook suspends disinformation network tied to staff of Brazil's Bolsonaro

Facebook Inc on Wednesday suspended a network of social media accounts it said were used to spread divisive political messages online by employees of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and two of his sons. The company said that despite effo...

People News Roundup: Johnny Depp launches London tabloid court battle and Depp appears in UK court, reject claims

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Johnny Depp launches London tabloid court battleJohnny Depp launched his legal action against Britains The Sun newspaper on Tuesday in a case that is likely to delve into the private live...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020